BP, Chinese Academy Form Partnership

BP and the Chinese Academy of Sciences have signed a memorandum of understanding to form the Clean Energy Commercialization Centre. The partners intend to develop and demonstrate clean-coal conversion technologies to produce fuel, chemicals, and power. They plan to draw on various academy institutes and other organizations both inside and outside of China to develop commercially viable clean-coal technology. According to an academy official, China gets 70% of its energy today from coal. In 2001, BP and the academy set up a 10-year, $10 million clean energy research initiative.
