Bayer, Nektar Join For Inhaled Drug

Bayer HealthCare and Nektar Therapeutics will develop an inhalable version of the aminoglycoside antibiotic amikacin, using Nektar's drug delivery technology. The compound is in Phase II clinical trials for treating ventilated patients with hospital-acquired gram-negative pneumonias, which cause a significant number of deaths. Nektar will receive $50 million up-front and possibly another $125 million if milestones are met. Bayer will handle clinical development and manufacturing. The partners will copromote the product in the U.S. and share profits; Nektar will receive royalties on non-U.S. sales.
