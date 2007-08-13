Bush sets climate meeting date

In an invitation to world leaders, President George W. Bush set Sept. 27 and 28 and Washington, D.C., as the dates and place for an international meeting of nations that emit the largest quantities of greenhouse gases to discuss global warming solutions. Bush said his goal is to find strategies to reduce such emissions as well as ways to accelerate development and deployment of clean technologies. The President wants an agreement on the process by the end of 2008, a month before he leaves office. The agreement, Bush said, would go into effect in 2012, the year of expiration of the Kyoto protocol, which Bush opposes and the U.S. has not ratified.
