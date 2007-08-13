Concept Car Dons Bayer Polycarbonate

When the Lincoln MKR concept car was unveiled at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit earlier this year, it sported the auto industry's first light-emitting diode (LED) adaptive headlamps. The internal optics for the leadlamps were injection-molded out of BayerMaterialSciences' Makrolon polycarbonate. Bayer's Aura Infusion technology was used to give some sections of the headlamp an amber tint.
