Distributor Buys Into Fertilizers

British distributor Chance & Hunt has signed an agreement to acquire the process chemicals business formed through a new U.K.-based fertilizers joint venture between Kemira's GrowHow subsidiary and Terra Nitrogen. The venture had to sell a $10 million-per-year business, which consists of a variety of nitrogen chemicals, including nitric acid, ammonia, and magnesium nitrate, to gain approval from the European Commission antitrust authorities. Kemira GrowHow will continue to operate the plant in Cheshire, England, as a toll manufacturer for Chance & Hunt.
