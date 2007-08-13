Divisions Issue Calls for Papers

THE PRELIMINARY PROGRAM for the meeting in New Orleans will be published in the Feb. 11, 2008, issue of C&EN; the technical program will be in the March 17, 2008, issue. The society bylaw governing presentation of papers appears below.

ACS's Online Abstract Submittal System (OASYS) is open for New Orleans abstracts. Please visit OASYS at oasys.acs.org.

Deadline Dates For Abstract Submission For The New OrleansNational Meeting, April 6-10, 2008 All dates are preliminary. The final dates approved by the divisions are on the abstract submission site: oasys.acs.org. Online abstract submission is preferred through OASYS. If online access is unavailable, submit abstracts to the appropriate division program chair, not to ACS.

Society Bylaw Governing Papers

Bylaw VI, Sec. 6, governs presentation at society meetings.

a. The term "paper" shall include any scientific presentation that can be reduced to writing.

b. No paper shall be presented at a national, regional, divisional, or other major meeting unless its title and author(s) appear on the program for the meeting. However, the president, with the concurrence of either the chair of the board of directors or the vice chair of the Council Policy Committee, may authorize an extraordinary symposium at a national meeting provided that

(1)the symposium has as its primary focus significant scientific developments toorecent for programming deadlines, and

(2)the request for authorization for such

a symposium has been made jointly by a member of the society and one of the following: the chair of a relevantdivision of the society, the chair of the Committee on Divisional Activities, or the chair of the Committee on Science.

c. No paper by a chemical scientist residing in the United States who is not a member of the society shall appear on the program of a national, regional, divisional, or other major meeting of the society unless it be a joint paper with one or more society members, or unless for a national, regional, or national-divisional meeting the author has been invited to present the paper at a symposium organized by a division of the society or by sections of the society, and the chair of such division or of the host section has certified to the executive director of the society prior to publication of the program that presentation by the author of such paper is important to the success of the symposium.

d. Rules corresponding to paragraphs a, b, and c of this section for a cooperative meeting shall be subject to agreement in advance between the organizations concerned but should conform, insofar as possible, to this bylaw and be subject to approval by the executive director of the society.

e. The society assumes no responsibility for the statements or opinions expressed by individuals in papers or discussions thereof.

f. The president shall have authority to exclude any paper from a program at any time prior to its scheduled presentation at a meeting of the society.

Board Regulation VII, No. 3, supplements Bylaw VI, Sec. 6, as follows:

a. Authorship of papers shall be accredited only to individuals and not to companies or laboratories.

b. Therapeutic Papers. It is the policy of the society to encourage the presentation of chemical papers with pharmacological and physiological aspects but to discourage presentation, by other than qualified clinical investigators, of papers in which clinical interpretations are the principal contribution. Divisions shall adhere to this policy when determining the acceptability of papers for their meeting programs. The divisions also are urged to exclude from their programs, and especially from any abstracts issued, statements recommending procedures for the treatment of human disease or announcement of any "cures" not confirmed by competent medical authority. Any author contributing a paper that includes discussion of the treatment of human disease must submit for review, by representatives of the appropriate division, a complete manuscript in addition to an abstract.

Researchers supported by grants or contracts from the U.S. Department of Defense are required to submit proposal abstracts and manuscripts for review by DOD, if so specified in the grant or contract. It is the responsibility of the authors to secure approval when necessary and to indicate to program chair that approval has been obtained or is expected.

NOTES: Submission of papers for presentation at an ACS meeting does not constitute submission for publication in an ACS journal. Regulations for the acceptance of papers to be presented as part of divisional meetings vary for each division. However, publication of papers in ACS journals is based upon the earliest date of receipt of the complete paper by the appropriate editor.

The council has empowered officers of divisions to request any paper in advance, so that it may be passed upon and an indication made to the author as to whether he or she is to read the entire paper or to abstract it to allow time for discussion.

Special attention should be given to the misuse of trade names, secret formulas, or secret processes in papers at national meetings of the society.

It is requested that authors avoid the use of trade names in papers presented at ACS meetings. Chairs are responsible for enforcing this policy.

Organizing committees from ACS and the American Institute of Chemical Engineers (AIChE) have developed select cosponsored symposia and topical sessions in addition to individual society programming. The select cosponsored symposia and topical sessions are in the areas of computation, entrepreneurship, fuel petrochemicals and petroleum, materials and nanotechnology, safety, and sustainability and alternative fuels. There will also be a showcase event highlighting the meeting theme, "Energy and the Environment."

Abstracts due Oct 28.

SHOWCASE EVENT

Linking Energy & Environment: Technology, Policy & Economics. Invited papers only. M. Morello, PepsiCo, mike_morello@quakeroats.com; K. Lee, Cornell U, KHL9@cornell.edu

COMPUTATION

Computational Catalysis. Recent advances and applications of simulation methods for computing the mechanisms and rates of catalyzed reactions and for identifying new catalyst compositions. ACS Div. of Computers & Chemistry: A. Rappe, U of Pennsylvania, rappe@sas.upenn.edu; AIChE CoMSEF (Group 21): S. Linic, U of Michigan, linic@umich.edu

Computational Evaluation of Rate Constants. Recent advances and applications of methods for computing and estimating the rates of chemical reactions. ACS Div. of Computers & Chemistry, T. Truong, U of Utah, truong@chemistry.chem.utah.edu; AIChE CoMSEF (Group 21): H. DaCosta, Caterpillar, DaCosta_Herbert@cat.com

Computational Phase Equilibria. Recent advances in methodology and applications of simulation methods for computing various phase equilibria. ACS Div. of Computers & Chemistry: I. Seipann, U of Minnesota, siepmann@chem.umn.edu; AIChE CoMSEF (Group 21), K. Johnson, U of Pittsburgh, karlj@puccini.che.pitt.edu

Multiscale Modeling in Biophysics. Protein dynamics and folding and their role in processes such as the assembly of super-molecular complexes, signaling, and binding; DNA replication/transcription, where modeling data obtained with electron force microscopy involves bridging atomistic and continuum models; and transport through ion channels. ACS Div. of Physical Chemistry: C. Clementi, Rice U, cecilia@rice.edu; AIChE Thermodynamics & Transportation Properties (Area 1a): M. S. Shell, U of California, Santa Barbara, mscottshell@gmail.com

Thermodynamics in Chemical Engineering: Prospects & Perspectives. Use of modeling and computational techniques to identify and address multiscale problems in modern biophysics and to advance the development of multiscale methods. ACS Div. of Physical Chemistry, C. Clementi; AIChE Thermodynamics & Transportation Properties (Area 1a): M. S. Shell

ENTREPRENEURSHIP

Entrepreneurship in Polymers for Energy & the Environment. Discuss the role of polymers in energy and the environment, inroads to entrepreneurial activities. ACS Div. of Polymer Chemistry, K. O. Havelka, Lubrizol, koh@lubrizol.com; AIChE Materials Engineering & Sciences Div. (Group 8): B. S. Mitchell, Tulane U, brian@tulane.edu

Patenting & Technology Issues in University-Industry Collaboration: CHAL's 25th Anniversary Series. Technology transfer in universities, perspectives on securing protection and licensing of patents. ACS Div. of Chemistry & the Law: A. Ahmed and J. Hasford, Finnegan, Henderson, Farabow, Garrett & Dunner, Ali.ahmed@finnegan.com and Justin.Hasford@finnegan.com; AIChE Management Div. (Group 9): M. Karanjikar, Chevron Energy Technology Co., Mukund@chevron.com

FUEL PETROCHEMICALS & PETROLEUM

Fouling Mitigation. Recent advances in fouling mitigation in refineries. ACS Div. of Fuel Chemistry: J. Schabron, Western Research Inst., jfschabr@uwyo.edu; ACS Div. of Petroleum Chemistry, P. Rahimi, Natl. Ctr. for Upgrading Technology, rahimi@NRCan.gc.ca; AIChE Fuels & Petrochemicals Div. (Group 16): I. Wiehe, Soluble Solutions, wiehe@nac.net

Ultraclean Transportation Fuels. Recent advances in ultraclean transportation fuels from industry and academia. ACS Div. of Fuel Chemistry: I. Gamwo, Natl. Energy Technology Laboratory, gamwo@netl.doe.gov; O. I. Ogunsola, Future Oil & Gas Resources, Olayinka.ogunsola@hq.doe.gov; AIChE Fuels & Petrochemicals Div. (Group 16): L. Leonard, UOP, Laura.leonard@uop.com, S. Poddar, Associates.poddar@gmail.com

CO 2 Utilization: 8th Topical Conference on Natural Gas Utilization. Methods of sequestration and conversion of CO 2 . ACS Div. of Fuel Chemistry: M. M. Maroto-Valer, U of Nottingham, Mercedes.maroto-valer@nottingham.ac.uk; AIChE Gas Utilization Topical (Group 16): B. Demirel, Rentech, bdemirel@rentk.com

Coal & Gas to Liquids: 8th Topical Conference on Natural Gas Utilization. Fundamentals and processes for the conversion of coal, natural gas, and other carbon-bearing materials to fuels and chemicals, and product upgrading. ACS Div. of Fuel Chemistry: M. M. Maroto-Valer; AIChE Gas Utilization Topical (Group 16): B. Demirel

Gas Conversion & Separation Technologies: 8th Topical Conference on Natural Gas Utilization. Novel processing techniques, process chemistry, reactor development, catalyst development, and catalyst deactivation for natural gas conversion and gas separations. ACS Div. of Fuel Chemistry: M. M. Maroto-Valer; AIChE Gas Utilization Topical (Group 16): B. Demirel

Hydrogen Production: 8th Topical Conference on Natural Gas Utilization. New, alternative, and underdeveloped technologies of the hydrogen chain, including hydrogen production, purification, and storage. ACS Div. of Fuel Chemistry: M. M. Maroto-Valer. AIChE Gas Utilization Topical (Group 16); B. Demirel

Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG): 8th Topical Conference on Natural Gas Utilization. Advances in LNG technology areas such as process, equipment, and operation including degasification, equipment, and safety. ACS Div. of Fuel Chemistry: M. M. Maroto-Valer; AIChE Gas Utilization Topical (Group 16): C-H. Chiu, Chevron Energy, Chen-Hwa.Chiu@Chevron.com

Advances in Catalysis & Biocatalysis in Refining: Topical Conference on Refinery Processing. Topics related to advances in catalysis and biocatalysis in the refining industry. ACS Div. of Fuel Chemistry: M. M. Maroto-Valer; AIChE Fuels & Petrochemicals Div. (Group 16). M. Balamesh, Saudi Aramco, Mohammed.balamesh@aramco.com

Clean Energy, Fuels & Chemicals from Biomass: Topical Conference on Refinery Processing. Advances in energy, fuels, and chemicals from biomass. ACS Div. of Fuel Chemistry: P. O'Connor, BIOeCON BV, paul.oconnor@bio-e-con.com; H. Heinerman, Albemarle Catalysts BV, hans.heinerman@albemarle.com; AIChE Fuels & Petrochemicals Div. (Group 16): N. Karim, Texas Tech U, Naz.karim@ttu.edu

Heavy Oils & Crudes: Topical Conference on Refinery Processing. Recent advances in processing of heavy oils and crudes. ACS Div. of Fuel Chemistry: J. Schabron, Western Research Inst., jfschabr@uwyo.edu; ACS Div. of Petroleum Chemistry, P. Rahimi, Natl. Ctr. for Upgrading Technology, rahimi@NRCan.gc.ca; AIChE Fuels & Petroleum Div. (Group 16): I. Wiehe, Soluble Solutions, wiehe@nac.net

MATERIALS & NANOTECHNOLOGY

Directed Assemblies Using Surface Templates. A broad overview of the common threads between chemistry and chemical engineering in the assembly of specific and ordered structures using a variety of guiding templates such as nanoparticles, nanotube networks, micellar media, block copolymers, and DNA-directed assembly. ACS Div. of Analytical Chemistry: I. M. Warner, Louisiana State U, iwarner@lsu.edu; AIChE Materials Engineering & Sciences Div. (Group 8): B. S. Mitchell, Tulane U, brian@tulane.edu

Functional Nanomaterials from New Polymer Synthetic Methodologies. Nanomaterials synthesis with specific functionality and applications. ACS Div. of Polymer Chemistry: D. A. Shipp, Clarkson U, dshipp@clarkson.edu; AIChE Materials Engineering & Sciences Div. (Group 8): P. T. Hammond, Massachusetts Inst. of Technology, hammond@mit.edu

Hybrid Nanotechnologies for Enhanced CO 2 Fixation. Carbon dioxide use in the synthesis of methanol and fuels; carbon dioxide and methane coprocessing: GTL technologies; carbon dioxide recovery from flue gases; carbon dioxide fixation into organic molecular compounds (carboxylation reactions), polymers, inorganic compounds, and hybrid materials; carbon dioxide photoreduction to other C 1 or C n molecules; carbon dioxide as technological fluid (for example: dry washing, air conditioning, or extraction processes). ACS Div. of Fuel Chemistry: M. Aresta, U of Bari, m.aresta@chimica.uniba.it; R. Tabita, Ohio State U, Tabita.1@osu.edu; Z. Jiang, Tianjin U, zhyjiang@tju.edu.cn; AIChE Fuels & Petrochemicals Div. (Group 16): B. Demirel

Nanostructured Materials. Synthesis of nanofunctional materials, nanostructural fabrication, and novel physical and chemical property characterization as well as nanoscale device fabrication and testing. ACS Div. of Physical Chemistry: P. Yang, U of California, Berkeley, p_yang@uclink.berkeley.edu; AIChE NSEF (Nanoscale Science Engineering Forum, Group 22): M. S. Wong, Rice U, mswong@rice.edu

Understanding & Controlling Bacterial Adhesion at Molecular to Macro Scales. Interactions that govern bacterial adhesion to surfaces; fundamental understanding of the bacterial adhesion phenomena at the molecular-scale; fate and transport of bacteria in aquatic environments; novel experimental methods for understanding the mechanisms of bacterial adhesion and transport; modeling of bacterial adhesion and transport; investigations of the effect of environmental, biological, physical, and chemical factors on bacterial adhesion and transport; and bacterial biofilms. ACS Div. of Colloid & Surface Chemistry: S. L. Walker: U of California, Riverside, swalker@engr.ucr.edu; AIChE Environmental Div. (Group 9): N. Abu-Lail, Washington State U, nehal@wsu.edu

SAFETY

Detailed instructions are included with the form; phone (202) 872-4401, fax (202) 776-8211, abstract@acs.org; Internet: chemistry.org/meetings/abstracts/abinfo.html.

Process Safety Incidents & Near Misses: Case Histories & Lessons Learned. Review of process-safety incidents and near misses that provide valuable learning opportunities. ACS Div. of Chemical Health & Safety: D. M. Decker, U of California, Davis, dmdecker@ucdavis.edu; AIChE Loss Prevention Symposium (Area 11a): J. F. Murphy, Process Safety Services, hamjfm@embarqmail.com

SUSTAINABILITY & ALTERNATIVE FUELS

Alternative Resources for the Chemical Industry. Future alternatives to the current petrochemical-based processes; alternative resources such as coal, biobased materials, stranded gas, and by-product transformation (i.e., black liquor gasification; resource selection, processing, and chemical transformations using alternative resources). ACS Div. of Industrial & Engineering Chemistry, J. R. Zoeller, Eastman Chemical Research Laboratory, jzoeller@eastman.com; AIChE Research & New Technologies (Area 18j): Sharon M. Robinson, Oak Ridge Natl. Laboratory, robinsonsm@ornl.gov

Greenhouse Gases Sequestration: Technology & Economics. Novel technologies in the area of carbon dioxide and other greenhouse gases sequestration and minimization; economics and metrics such as cap and trade, and carbon credits, footprints, and indices. ACS Div. of Business Development & Management: J. L. Bryant, Pacific Northwest Natl. Laboratory, janetlbryant@pnl.gov; M. Hurrey, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Michael_hurrey@vrtx.com; AIChE Environmental Div. (Group 9): N. M. Assaf-Anid, Manhattan C., nada.assaf-anid@manhattan.edu; R. D. Siegel, R & B Consulting Services, Richarddsi@aol.com; M. E. Ternes, McAfee & Taft, maryellen.ternes@mcafeetaft.com

Green Chemistry & Engineering: Chemistry, Engineering, Ionic Liquids, Nanotechnology, Reaction Engineering & Sustainability Metrics. How to make chemical processes more environmentally friendly. ACS Div. of Industrial & Engineering Chemistry: M. Gonzalez, U.S. EPA, gonzalez.michael@epa.gov; AIChE Environmental Div. (Group 9): R. Smith, U.S. EPA, smith.raymond@epa.gov

The Scoop on Global Climate-Change Legislation. Comparing and contrasting U.S. versus international climate-change legislation; the Supreme Court decision in Massachusetts et. al. v. EPA, regional versus state initiatives, and incentives and management practices. ACS Div. of Business Development & Management, J. L. Bryant, M. Hurrey; AIChE Environmental Div. (Group 9): N. M. Assaf-Anid, R. D. Siegel, M. E. Ternes

AGRICULTURAL & FOOD CHEMISTRY

Program Chair: B. S. Patil, Vegetable & Fruit Improvement Ctr., Texas A&M U, 1500 Research Pkwy. Suite A120, College Station, TX 77845, (979) 458-8090, b-patil@tamu.edu

Abstracts due Oct. 28.

Advanced Materials Using Agricultural Commodities. V. L. Finkenstadt, Natl. Ctr. for Agricultural Utilization Research, USDA, 1815 North University St., Peoria, IL 61604, (309) 681-6469, fax (309) 681-6691, finkenvl@ncaur.usda.gov; G. W. Selling, ARS, USDA, Plant Polymer Research, NCAUR, 1815 North University St., Peoria, IL 61604, (309) 681-6338, sellingg@ncaur.usda.gov

Chemistry & Flavor of Soy. K. Cadwallader, Dept. of Food Science & Human Nutrition, U of Illinois, 1302 West Pennsylvania Ave., Urbana, IL 61801, (217) 333-5803, cadwlldr@uiuc.edu

Emerging Techniques for Analysis of Foods & Beverages. W. Balsanek, GBC Scientific Equipment Pty. Ltd., 151A North State St., Hampshire, IL 60140, (562) 985-2469, wbalsanek@gbcscientific.com

General Papers & General Posters: Natural Foods or Organic Foods. I. U. Gruen, Div. of Food Systems & Bioengineering, U of Missouri, Food & Hospitality Systems Program, 256 Eckles Hall, Stringer Wing, Columbia, MO 65211-5160, (573) 882-6746, fax (573) 884-7964, grueni@missouri.edu

General Papers & General Posters: Synthesis of Natural Products: New Reagents & Reactions. R. J. Petroski, Crop Bioprotection Research Unit, USDA, REE, ARS, Natl. Ctr. for Agricultural Utilization Research, 1815 North University St., Peoria, IL 61604, (309) 681-6222, fax (309) 681-6686, Richard.Petroski@ars.usda.gov; M. Appell, Mycotoxin Research, USDA-ARS, Natl. Ctr. for Agricultural Utilization Research, 1815 North University St., Peoria, IL 61604, (309) 681-6249, fax (309) 681-6689, appellm@ncaur.usda.gov

General Papers & General Posters: Volatile Sulfur Compounds. X. Fan, Eastern Regional Research Ctr., ARS, USDA, 600 East Mermaid La., Wyndmoor, PA 19038, (215) 836-3785, fax (215) 233-6445, xfan@errc.ars.usda.gov

General Papers & General Posters: Graduate Student Symp. C. Brine, Charles J. Brine & Associates, 28 Tee-Ar Place, Princeton, NJ 08450-3946, (609) 924-7060, fax (609) 924-7060, Ccbrine74@aol.com

General Papers & General Posters: Molecular Cuisine 2. S. C. Johnson, Premium Ingredients Intl., Flavor Savor, 285 Fullerton, Carol Stream, IL 60188-1886, (630) 868-0341, sue.johnson@flavorsavor.com

General Papers & General Posters: Mycotoxin Prevention & Control in Agriculture. M. D. Appell; D. F. Kendra, Mycotoxin Research, USDA-ARS, Natl. Ctr. for Agricultural Utilization Research, 1815 North University St., Peoria, IL 61604, David.Kendra@ars.usda.gov; M. W. Trucksess, FDA, Ctr. for Food Safety & Applied Nutrition, 5100 Paint Branch Pkwy., College Park, MD 20740, (301) 436-1957, mtruckse@cfsan.fda.gov

AGROCHEMICALS

Will not meet in New Orleans

ANALYTICAL CHEMISTRY

Program Chair: I. Warner, Dept. of Chemistry, Louisiana State U, 434 Choppin Hall, Baton Rouge, LA 70803, (225) 578-2829, fax (225) 578-3971, iwarner@lsu.edu

Abstracts due Oct. 28.

Analytical Separations. S. O. Fakayode, Dept. of Chemistry, Louisiana State U, Choppin Hall, Baton Rouge, LA 70803, (225) 578-3480, fax (225) 578-3971, sayo@lsu.edu

Analytical Spectroscopy. M. Lowry, Dept. of Chemistry, Louisiana State U, 336 Choppin Hall, Baton Rouge, LA 70803, (225) 578-7453, mlowry@lsu.edu

Environmental Chemistry. R. L. Cook, Dept. of Chemistry, Louisiana State U & Southern U, Baton Rouge, 636 Choppin Hall, Baton Rouge, LA 70803, (225) 578-2980, fax (225) 578-3458, rlcook@lsu.edu

General Poster Session. I. Warner

Mass Spectrometry. K. K. Murray, Dept. of Chemistry, Louisiana State U, Choppin Hall, Baton Rouge, LA 70803-1804, (225) 578-3417, fax (225) 578-3458, kkmurray@lsu.edu

Nanomaterials in Analytical Chemistry. M. A. Tarr, Dept. of Chemistry, U of New Orleans, 2000 Lakeshore Dr., New Orleans, LA 70148, (504) 280-6323, fax (504) 280-6860, mtarr@uno.edu

Undergraduate Research Poster Session. E. Cook, Dept. of Chemistry, Louisiana State U, 232 Choppin Hall, Baton Rouge, LA 70803, (225) 578-3574, folga@lsu.edu

BIOCHEMICAL TECHNOLOGY

Will not meet in New Orleans

BIOLOGICAL CHEMISTRY

Program Chair: T. P. Begley, Chemistry & Chemical Biology, Cornell U, 120 Baker Laboratory, Ithaca, NY 14853, (607) 255-7133, tpb2@cornell.edu

Abstracts due Oct. 28.

Biological Macromolecules.

Enzymes & Pathways.

Frontiers in Chemical Biology.

New Techniques in Chemical Biology.

Poster Session.

BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT & MANAGEMENT

Program Chair: M. L. Hurrey, Materials Discovery & Characterization, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, 130 Waverly St., Cambridge, MA 02139, (617) 444-6165, Michael_Hurrey@vrtx.com

Abstracts due Oct. 28.

Executive Overview of Thematic Programming: Energy & The Environment.

Greenhouse Gases Sequestration: Technology & Economics.

Managing Chemical Information in a Multidisciplinary Environment.

Scoop on Global Climate-Change Legislation.

CARBOHYDRATE CHEMISTRY

Program Chair: D. P. Arya, Dept. of Chemistry, Clemson U, H. L. Hunter Laboratories, Clemson, SC 29634, (864) 656-1106, fax (864) 656-6613, dparya@clemson.edu

Abstracts due Oct. 28.

Bioenergy & Carbohydrate Structure: Modeling & Experiment. A. French, Cotton Fiber Quality Research Unit, USDA, ARS, SRRC, 1100 Robert E. Lee Blvd., New Orleans, LA 70124, (504) 286-4410, fax (504) 286-4217, afrench@nola.srrc.usda.gov; R. J. Woods, Complex Carbohydrate Research Ctr., U of Georgia, 315 Riverbend Rd., Athens, GA 30602, (706) 542-4454, fax (706) 542-4412, rwoods@ccrc.uga.edu; A. Laederach, Dept. of Genetics, Stanford U, 300 Pasteur Dr., Stanford, CA 94305, (650) 725-4484, fax (650) 725-3863, alain@helix.stanford.edu

General Papers. D. P. Arya

General Posters. D. P. Arya

Margaret Clarke Symp. G. Eggleston, Commodity Utilization Unit, SRRC ARS USDA, 1100 Robert E. Lee Blvd., New Orleans, LA 70124, (504) 286-4446, fax (504) 286-4367, gillian@srrc.ars.usda.gov

RNA as a Drug Target. D. H. Appella, Laboratory of Bioorganic Chemistry, NIDDK, DHHS, NIH, 9000 Rockville Pike, Bethesda, MD 20892, (301) 451-1052, appellad@niddk.nih.gov

Sugar Alley Symp. J. H. Lauterbach, Lauterbach & Associates, 211 Old Club Ct., Macon, GA 31210-4708, (478) 474-8818, fax (478) 474-0117, john@lauterbachandassociates.com; J. R. Vercellotti, V-Labs Inc., 423 North Theard St., Covington, LA 70433, (985) 893-0533, fax (985) 893-0517, v-labs@v-labs.com; W. Priebe, Dept. of Experimental Therapeutics, U of Texas M. D. Anderson Cancer Ctr., 1515 Holcombe Blvd., Unit 0422, Houston, TX 77030-1402, (713) 792-3777, fax (713) 563-8001, wp@wt.net

CELLULOSE & RENEWABLE MATERIALS

Program Chair: O. J. Rojas, Forest Biomaterials Science & Engineering, C of Natural Resources, North Carolina State U, Campus Box 8005, Raleigh, NC 27695-8005, (919) 513-7494, fax (919) 515-6302, ojrojas@ncsu.edu

Abstracts due Nov 9.

Advances in Molecular Spectroscopy Analyses of Cellulose Products. J. Rodgers, SRRC, USDA, 1100 Robert E. Lee Blvd., New Orleans, LA 70124, (504) 286-4407, jrodgers@srrc.ars.usda.gov

Anselme Payen Award Symp.

Bioenergy & Carbohydrate Structure: Modeling & Experiment. A. D. French, SRRC, USDA, 1100 Robert E. Lee Blvd., New Orleans, LA 70124, (504) 234-0767, afrench@srrc.ars.usda.gov

Biomedical Applications of Cellulose-Based Materials. D. O. Klemm, Inst. of Organic Chemistry & Macromolecular Chemistry, Jena U, Humboldtstrasse 10, Jena, D-07743, Germany, 49 36 4194 8260, fax 49 36 4194 8202, Dieter.Klemm@uni-jena.de; J. V. Edwards, Cotton Chemistry & Utilization, USDA, ARS, SRRC, 1100 Robert E. Lee Blvd., New Orleans, LA 70124, (504) 286-4360, fax (504) 286-4390, vedwards@srrc.ars.usda.gov; P. Gatenholm, Biopolymer Technology, Dept. of Chemical & Biological Engineering, Chalmers U of Technology, SE-41296 G??teborg, Sweden, 46 (0)31 772 3407, fax 46 (0)31 772 3418, paul.gatenholm@chalmers.se

CELL Poster Session. O. J. Rojas

Cellulase Enzyme. M. E. Himmel, Natl. Bioenergy Ctr., Natl. Renewable Energy Laboratory, 1617 Cole Blvd., Golden, CO 80401, (303) 384-7756, fax (303) 384-7752, mike_himmel@nrel.gov

Cellulose-Based & Other Green Composites. J. P. Hinestroza, Dept. of Fiber Science & Apparel Design, Cornell U, 242 Martha Van Rensselaer Hall, Ithaca, NY 14850, (607) 255-7600, jh433@cornell.edu; A. N. Netravali, Fiber Science & Apparel Design, Cornell U, 201 MVR Hall, Ithaca, NY 14853-4401, (607) 255-1875, fax (607) 255-1093, ann2@cornell.edu

Conversion of Chitin, Chitosan & Other Biopolymers. S. M. Hudson, Textile Engineering Chemistry & Science, North Carolina State U, 3116 C of Textiles, Box 8301, Raleigh, NC 27695, (919) 515-6545, fax (919) 515-6532, sam_hudson@ncsu.edu; W. E. Krause, Fiber & Polymer Science, North Carolina State U, 2401 Research Dr., Campus, Box 8301, Raleigh, NC 27695, (919)-515-6560, wekrause@ncsu.edu

Functional Chemistry of Cellulosic Nonwoven Fabrics. B. Condon, USDA-ARS, SRRC, 1100 Robert E. Lee Blvd., New Orleans, LA 70124, (504) 286-4541, bcondon@srrc.ars.usda.gov; B. Pourdeyhimi, Dept. of Textile & Apparel Technology & Management, North Carolina State U, NCRC, 2401 Research Dr., Box 8301, Raleigh, NC 27695, (919) 515-6551, fax (919) 515-4556, bpourdey@ncsu.edu

Nanotechnology: A Fiber Perspective. L. Lucia, Dept. of Wood & Paper Science, North Carolina State U, Raleigh, NC 27695-8005, (919) 515-7707, fax (919) 515-6302, lucian.lucia@NCSU.edu; D. S. Argyropoulos, Organic Chemistry of Wood Components Lab, North Carolina State U, Dept. of Forest Biomaterials Science & Engineering, Raleigh, NC 27695, (919) 515-7708, dsargyro@ncsu.edu

Renewable Chemicals from Plant- & Animal-Based Agricultural Wastes. I. M. Lima, Commodity Utilization Research, USDA-ARS, SRRC, 1100 Robert E. Lee Blvd., P.O. Box 19687, New Orleans, LA 70179, (504) 286-4515, fax (504) 286-4367, imlima@srrc.ars.usda.gov

Surface Modification of Renewable Materials. P. Stenius, Dept. of Chemical Engineering, Norwegian U of Science & Technology, Sem Saelands vei 4, NO-7491 Trondheim, Norway, 46 8 5406 3349, per@stenius.com; J. Laine, Laboratory of Forest Products Chemistry, Helsinki U of Technology, P.O. Box 6300, Tkk, FIN-02015, Finland, 358 9451 4233, fax 358 9451 4259, janne.laine@tkk.fi

CHEMICAL EDUCATION

Program Chairs: J. M. Smist, Dept. of Biology/Chemistry, Springfield C, Springfield, MA 01109, (413) 748-3382, fax (413) 748-3761, jsmist@spfldcol.edu; T. Jordan, Morse Academic Plan, New York U, 100 Washington Sq. East, New York, NY 10003, (212) 998-8078, fax (212) 995-4055, trace.jordan@nyu.edu; R. W. Schwenz, Dept. of Chemistry & Biochemistry, U of Northern Colorado, Greeley, CO 80639, (970) 351-1287, fax (970) 351-1269, Richard.Schwenz@unco.edu

Abstracts due Nov. 5.

Chemical Evolution II: From Origins of Life to Modern Society. L. Zaikowski, Dept. of Chemistry, Dowling C, Idle Hour Blvd., Oakdale, NY 11769, (631) 244-3180, fax (631) 244-1033, zaikowsl@dowling.edu; J. M. Friedrich, Dept. of Chemistry, Fordham U, Room JHM 536, Bronx, NY 10458, (718) 817-4445, fax (718) 817-4432, friedrich@fordham.edu; S. R. Seidel, Dept. of Chemistry, Dowling C, Idle Hour Blvd., Oakdale, NY 11769, (631) 244-3186, seidelr@dowling.edu

Chemistry Education Research. R. Cole, Dept. of Chemistry & Physics, Central Missouri State U, Warrensburg, MO 64093, (660) 543-8704, fax (660) 543-4843, rcole@socket.net; J. Suits, Chemistry & Biochemistry Program, U of Northern Colorado, Greeley, CO 80639, (970) 351-1169, Jerry.Suits@unco.edu

Chemistry Education: Meeting ACS Guidelines & Natl. & State Standards. L. Mulfinger, Dept. of Chemistry, Juniata C, 1700 Moore St., Huntingdon, PA 16652, (814) 641-3718, fax (814) 641-3685, mulfinger@juniata.edu; S. Yohn, Juniata C, 1700 Moore St., Huntington, PA 16652, (814) 641-3686, YohnS@juniata.edu

Chemistry in Informal Learning Environments. R. M. Theall, Dept. of Chemistry, Southeast Missouri State, One University Plaza, Cape Girardeau, MO 63701, (573) 651-2372, rachel.morgantheall@gmail.com

Delphi Studies, Student Interview Protocols & New Concept Inventories for Undergraduate Chemistry. J. Bond-Robinson, Dept. of Chemistry & Biochemistry, Cognition in Chemistry Group, Arizona State U, Tempe, AZ 85287-1604, (480) 965-5099, Bond-Robinson@asu.edu

Developing Chemistry Curriculum for the Home-School Environment: Experimental Results. F. K. Wood-Black, ConocoPhillips, 2277 Kirkwood #303, Houston, TX 77077, (580) 761-3703, fwblack@cableone.net

Environmental Chemistry Education. M. Koether, Dept. of Chemistry & Biochemistry, Kennesaw State U, 1000 Chastain Rd., Kennesaw, GA 30144, (770) 423-6166, fax (770) 423-6744, mkoether@kennesaw.edu

Faculty Development in Chemical Education. B. Blake, Dept. of Chemistry & Biochemistry, Texas Tech U, Lubbock, TX 79409-1061, (806) 742-4200, fax (806) 742-1289, bob.blake@ttu.edu

General Papers. T. A. Miller, Dept. of Chemistry, U of Connecticut, 55 North Eagleville Rd., Unit 3060, Storrs, CT 06269-3060, (860) 486-3052, fax (860) 486-2981, tyson.miller@uconn.edu

General Posters. R. Macaluso, Chemistry & Biochemistry, U of Northern Colorado, Campus Box 98, Greeley, CO 80639, (970) 351-2487, robin.macaluso@unco.edu

Green Chemistry & Engineering: Equipping Scientists & Engineers To Achieve Sustainability. K. Parent, Green Chemistry Institute, ACS, 1155-16th St., N.W., Washington, DC 20036, (202) 872-6103, k_parent@acs.org; P. A. Hogan, Dept. of Environmental Programs, Suffolk U, 41 Temple St., Boston, MA 02114, (617) 973-5317, phogan@suffolk.edu

High School Day Program. S. Allen, Dean of Science & Mathematics Dept., New Orleans Charter Science & Mathematics High School, 5625 Loyola, New Orleans, LA 70115, (504) 324-7075, sallen@noscihigh.com

Innovations Advancing the Interface & Closing the Gap between Basic & Higher Education. L. Mulfinger; G. Barrier, The Science House, NC State University, 1914 Hickory Blvd. S.W., Lenoir, NC 28645, (828) 728-8407, gina_barrier@unity.ncsu.edu

Integrating Pedagogy & Technology: Lessons Learned from Engaging Our Students Using Electronic Classroom Response Systems. M. R. Asirvatham, Dept. of Chemistry & Biochemistry, U of Colorado, Campus Box 215, Boulder, CO 80309-0215, (303) 492-2802, fax (303) 492-0227, asirvath@spot.colorado.edu

Introductory Chemistry: Research on Student Learning. R. A. Krystyniak, Dept. of Chemistry, Saint Cloud State U, 371 Wick Science Bldg., 20 Fourth Ave. South, Saint Cloud, MN 56301, (320) 308-2024, fax (320) 308-6041, rakrystyniak@stcloudstate.edu

Issues Surrounding the Use of Computer Simulations in Lieu of Chemistry Laboratory Experiments. T. J. Greenbowe, Dept. of Chemistry, Iowa State U, Ames, IA 50011, (515) 294-6352, tgreenbo@iastate.edu

Keeping It Real: Inquiry Instruction and the Chemistry Laboratory. E. J. Yezierski, Dept. of Chemistry, Grand Valley State U, One Campus Dr., Allendale, MI 49401-9403, (616) 331-3808, fax (616) 331-3230, yezierse@gvsu.edu

Natl. Science Foundation-Catalyzed Innovations in the Undergraduate Curriculum. S. Hixson, Div. of Undergraduate Education, NSF, 4201 Wilson Blvd., Arlington, VA 22230, (703) 306-1667, fax (703) 306-0445, shixson@nsf.gov

Outreach & "Inreach." J. I. Selco, Ctr. for Education & Equity in Mathematics, Science & Technology, California State Polytechnic U, Pomona, 3801 West Temple Ave., Pomona, CA 91768, (909) 869-4552, fax (909) 869-4616, jiselco@csupomona.edu

POGIL: Process-Oriented Guided-Inquiry Learning. R. S. Moog, Dept. of Chemistry, Franklin & Marshall C, Lancaster, PA 17604-3003, (717) 291-3804, fax (717) 291-4343, rick.moog@fandm.edu

Research on Children Learning Chemistry. M. O'Donnell, Dept. of Chemistry & Biochemistry, Miami U, 701 East High St., Hughes Lab 363, Oxford, OH 45056, (513) 529-0439, odonneme@muohio.edu; S. L. Bretz, Dept. of Chemistry & Biochemistry, Miami U, 369 Hughes Laboratory, Oxford, OH 45056, (513) 529-3731, fax (513) 529-5715, bretzsl@muohio.edu

Successful Student Affiliates Chapters. N. Bakowski, Dept. of Higher Education, ACS, 1155-16th St., N.W., Washington, DC 20036, (202) 872-6166, n_bakowski@acs.org

Teaching Stereochemistry in the Undergraduate Curriculum. A. Holmes, Dept. of Chemistry, Doane C, Crete, NE 68333, (402) 826-6762, fax (402) 826-8278, andrea.holmes@doane.edu

Teaching Undergraduate Inorganic Chemistry. W. E. Jones Jr., Dept. of Chemistry, State U of New York, Binghamton, NY 13902, (607) 777-2421, fax (607) 777-4478, wjones@binghamton.edu

Undergraduate Research Poster Session: Analytical Chemistry. N. Bakowski

Undergraduate Research Poster Session: Biochemistry. N. Bakowski

Undergraduate Research Poster Session: Chemical Education. N. Bakowski

Undergraduate Research Poster Session: Environmental Chemistry. N. Bakowski

Undergraduate Research Poster Session: Inorganic Chemistry. N. Bakowski

Undergraduate Research Poster Session: Medicinal Chemistry. N. Bakowski

Undergraduate Research Poster Session: Nanotechnology. N. Bakowski

Undergraduate Research Poster Session: Organic Chemistry. N. Bakowski

Undergraduate Research Poster Session: Physical Chemistry. N. Bakowski

Undergraduate Research Poster Session: Polymer Chemistry. N. Bakowski

Using Social Networking Tools To Teach Chemistry. H. E. Pence, Chemistry Dept., State U of New York, Oneonta, NY 13820, (607) 436-3179, pencehe@oneonta.edu; L. Pence, Dept. of Chemistry, U of Hartford, West Hartford, CT 06117, (860) 768-4356, fax (860) 768-4540, Lpence@mail.hartford.edu

Using Technology To Enhance Learning in Organic Chemistry. J. W. Wackerly, Dept. of Chemistry, U of Illinois, Urbana, IL 61801, (217) 333-3509, wackerly@uiuc.edu

Using the Arts To Teach Chemistry. H. W. Kerby, Chemistry Dept., Madison Area Technical C, 3550 Anderson St., Madison, WI 53704-2599, (608) 246-6630, fax (608) 246-6880, hkerby@matcmadison.edu

Visualization & Learning Chemistry. C. L. Aronson, Dept. of Chemistry & Biochemistry, Kettering U, Room 3-209 C. S. Mott Ctr. for Engineering & Science, 1700 West Third Ave., Flint, MI 48504, (810) 762-9611, fax (810) 762-7979, caronson@kettering.edu

CHEMICAL HEALTH & SAFETY

Program Chairs: D. M. Decker, Office of Environmental Health & Safety, U of California, Davis, One Shields Ave., Davis, CA 96516, (530) 754-7964, dmdecker@ucdavis.edu; S. Wawzyniecki Jr., Dept. of Environmental Health & Safety, U of Connecticut, 3102 Horsebarn Hill Rd., Unit 4097, Storrs, CT 06269, (860) 486-1110, fax (860) 486-1106, stefan.w@uconn.edu

Abstracts due Oct. 28.

"Chemophobia" & The Public. R. B. Stuart, Dept. of Risk Management, U of Vermont, Environmental Safety Facility, 655 Spear St., P.O. Box 50570, Burlington, VT 05405, (802) 656-5403, fax (802) 656-5407, rstuart@esf.uvm.edu; J. G. Palmer, Dept. of Chemistry & Biochemistry, U of California, San Diego, 9500 Gilman Dr., MS-0332, La Jolla, CA 92093-0332, (858) 534-5906, fax (858) 534-6255, jpalmer@ucsd.edu; E. A. Talley, Environmental Health & Safety, Weill Medical C of Cornell U, 1300 York Ave., Box 354, New York, NY 10021, (212) 746-6201, fax (212) 746-8288, ert2002@med.cornell.edu

Bioreactor Pilot Plant Scale-Up. B. J. Wong, EHS Dept., U of California, San Diego, 9500 Gilman Dr., MS-0920, La Jolla, CA 92093-0920, (858) 534-6059, fax (858) 534-7982, bwong@ucsd.edu

Building & Laboratory Design for Sustainability. P. A. Ceas, Chemical Hygiene Officer, Saint Olaf C, 180 Science Ctr., Northfield, MN 55057, (507) 646-3560, fax (507) 646-3870, ceas@stolaf.edu

Risk Assessment & Assessment of Toxicology Using Control Banding. K. B. Jeskie, Physical Sciences Directorate, Oak Ridge Natl. Laboratory, P.O. Box 2008, MS-6230, Oak Ridge, TN 37831-6230, (865) 574-4945, jeskiekb@ornl.gov; J. Kapin, Advanced Chemical Safety, 7563 Convoy Ct., San Diego, CA 92111, (858) 874-5577, Jim@chemical-safety.com

Teaching Safety: Lessons Learned. G. H. Wahl Jr., Dept. of Chemistry, North Carolina State U, Raleigh, NC 27695-8204, (919) 515-2941, fax (919) 515-5486, george_wahl@ncsu.edu; T. Murdock, Environmental Health & Safety, Medtronic World Headquarters, 710 Medtronic Pkwy., Minneapolis, MN 55432, (763) 505-4562, thomas.o.murdock@medtronic.com

CHEMICAL INFORMATION

Program Chair: L. R. Solla, Physical Sciences Library, Cornell U, 293 Clark Hall, Ithaca, NY 14853-2501, (607) 255-1361, fax (607) 255-5288, lrm1@cornell.edu

Abstracts due Nov 4.

Careers in Chemical Information. L. M. Balbes, Balbes Consultants, 648 Simmons Ave., Kirkwood, MO 63122, (314) 966-5298, lisa@balbes.com

Challenges in Structure Searching. J. Williams, Chemical Abstracts Service, 2540 Olentangy River Rd., Columbus, OH 43202-1505, (614) 447-3868, fax (614) 447-5470, jwilliams@cas.org

Chemical Engineering Information. J. R. Garritano, Mellon Library of Chemistry, Purdue U, (504) West State St., West Lafayette, IN 47907, 765-496-7279, jgarrita@purdue.edu; P. Kirkwood, U of Arkansas Libraries, U of Arkansas, 365 North McIlroy Ave, Fayetteville, AR 72701-4002, (479) 575-2480, fax (479) 575-4592, pkirkwo@uark.edu

Cheminformatics from Teaching to Research. A. Tropsha, Laboratory for Molecular Modeling, School of Pharmacy, U of North Carolina, CB #7360, Beard Hall, School of Pharmacy, Chapel Hill, NC 27599-7360, (919) 966-2955, fax (919) 966-0204, alex_tropsha@unc.edu

Engineering the Transition to the Bioeconomy. B. Town, Kilmorie Consulting, 24A Elsinore Rd., London SE23 2SL, U.K., 44 20 8699 9764, bill.town@kilmorie.com; S. Swann, Business Acquisition Editor, John Wiley & Sons, The Atrium, Southern Gate, Chichester, West Sussex PO19 8SQ, U.K., 44 1243 770202, fax 44 1243 770432, SSwann@wiley.co.uk; S. Cooney, Soc. of Chemical Industry, 15 Belgrave Sq., London SW1X 8PS, U.K., 44 (0)20 7598 1551, fax 44 (0)20 7235 0887, sarah.cooney@soci.org

General Papers. L. R. Solla

Implications of Chemoinformatics Collaborations between Academia & Industry. W. A. Warr, Wendy Warr & Associates, Six Berwick Ct., Holmes Chapel, Cheshire CW4 7HZ, U.K., 011 44 1477 533837, fax 44 1477 533837, wendy@warr.com; O. F. Guner, Turquoise Consulting, San Diego, CA, (858) 799-5341, fax (619) 458-0136, oguner@turquoisecons.com

CHEMICAL TECHNICIANS

Program Chair: K. Hayslip, Process Technologies, Procter & Gamble, 8256 Union Ctr. Blvd., AP-407, West Chester, OH 45069, (513) 634-9729, fax (513) 634-9944, hayslip.kl@pg.com

Abstracts due Oct. 28.

Technician Advancement & Enhancement.

Technicians Careers. M. K. Moore, Research Laboratories, Eastman Chemical, P.O. Box 1972, Kingsport, TN 37662-5150, (423) 229-1911, mkmoore@eastman.com

Technicians Careers & Assignments. M. K. Moore

Technicians, Engineers & Chemists. M. K. Moore

CHEMICAL TOXICOLOGY

Information unavailable at press time.

CHEMISTRY & THE LAW

Program Chair: A. I. Ahmed, Finnegan, Henderson, Farabow, Garrett & Dunner, 901 New York Ave., N.W., Washington, DC 20001, (202) 408-4000, fax (202) 408-4400, ali.ahmed@finnegan.com

Abstracts due Oct. 28.

Patenting & Technology Transfer in University-Industry Collaboration: CHAL's 25th Anniversary Series, Cosponsored by the Management Division of AIChE. J. C. Carver, Taylor, Porter, Brooks & Phillips, P.O. Box 2471, Baton Rouge, LA 70821, (225) 387-3221, fax (225) 346-8049, james.carver@taylorporter.com

The Many Faces of CHAL: Where Chemistry Meets the Law.

COLLOID & SURFACE CHEMISTRY

Program Chair: P. S. Cremer, Dept. of Chemistry, Texas A&M U, MS 3255, College Station, TX 77843, (979) 862-1200, fax (979) 845-7561, colloid.program.chair@mail.chem.tamu.edu

Abstracts due Oct. 28.

Advances in Nanomedicine 2008. A. Wei, Dept. of Chemistry, Purdue U, 560 Oval Dr., West Lafayette, IN 47907-2084, (765) 494-5257, fax (765) 494-0239, alexwei@purdue.edu; K. Kostarelos, Ctr. for Drug Delivery Research, School of Pharmacy, U of London, 29-39 Brunswick Sq., London WC1N 1AX, U.K., 44 0207 753 5861, fax 44 0207 753 5942, kostas.kostarelos@pharmacy.ac.uk

Electrochemistry-Enabled Nano. J. W. Long, Surface Chemistry Branch, Naval Research Laboratory, Code 6170, 4555 Overlook Ave., S.W., Washington, DC 20375, (202) 404-8697, jeffrey.long@nrl.navy.mil; D. R. Rolison, Surface Chemistry Branch, Naval Research Laboratory, Code 6170, 4555 Overlook Ave., S.W., Washington, DC 20375, (202) 767-3617, fax (202) 767-3321, rolison@nrl.navy.mil; K. J. Stevenson, Dept. of Chemistry & Biochemistry, U of Texas, One University Station, Mail Code #A5300, Austin, TX 78712, (512) 232-9160, stevenson@cm.utexas.edu; H. S. White, Dept. of Chemistry, U of Utah, 315 South 1400 East, Salt Lake City, UT 84112, (801) 585-6256, white@chem.utah.edu; J. Macpherson, Dept. of Chemistry, U of Warwick, Coventry CV4 7AL, U.K., 44 24 76573886, J.Macpherson@warwick.ac.uk

Electrochemistry-Enabled Nanoscience & Technology. J. W. Long, D. R. Rolison, K. J. Stevenson, J. Macpherson, H. S. White

Fundamental Research in Colloid & Surface Chemistry. R. Nagarajan, Macromolecular Science Team, Natick Soldier Research, Development & Engineering Ctr., Kansas Street, Natick, MA 01760, (508) 233-4679, fax (508) 233-4469, Ramanathan.Nagarajan@us.army.mil

Interfacial Electron Transfer & Solar Energy Conversion: From Molecules to Nanomaterials. X. Zhu, Chemistry Dept., U of Minnesota, 207 Pleasant St., S.E., Minneapolis, MN 55455, (612) 624-7849, fax (612) 626-7541, zhu@chem.umn.edu; P. Kamat, Radiation Laboratory, U of Notre Dame, 235 Radiation Laboratory, Notre Dame, IN 46556, (574) 631-5411, pkamat@nd.edu; T. Lian, Dept. of Chemistry, Emory U, 1515 Dickey Dr., Atlanta, GA 30322, (404) 727-6649, tlian@emory.edu

Molecular Aspects of Environmental Interfaces.

Polymer-Nanoparticle Composites: Theory, Simulation, Experiments. R. Nagarajan; A. C. Balazs, Chemical Engineering Dept., U of Pittsburgh, 1233 Benedum Hall, Pittsburgh, PA 15261, (412) 648-9250, fax (412) 624-9639,balazs1@engrng.pitt.edu

Structure, Property & Function of Cell Membranes & Membrane-Related Biomolecules. Z. Chen, Dept. of Chemistry, U of Michigan, 930 North University Ave., Ann Arbor, MI 48109, (734) 615-4189, fax (734) 647-4865, zhanc@umich.edu; G. Tew, Dept. of Polymer Science & Engineering, U of Massachusetts, 120 Governors Dr., Amherst, MA 01003, (413) 577-1612, tew@mail.pse.umass.edu

Surface Chemical Aspects of Tribology. A. J. Gellman, Dept. of Chemical Engineering, Carnegie Mellon U, 5000 Forbes Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15213, (412) 268-3848, gellman@cmu.edu; G. S. Luengo, L'Oreal Recherche, Aulnay sous Bois, 93106, France, 33 158317173, gluengo@rd.loreal.com

Surfactants from Renewable Resources. R. D. Tilton, Dept. of Biomedical Engineering & Dept. of Chemical Engineering, Carnegie Mellon U, 5000 Forbes Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15213, (412) 268-1159, fax (412) 268-7139, tilton@andrew.cmu.edu

Physical Chemistry of Environmental Interfaces. H. Fairbrother, Dept. of Chemistry, Johns Hopkins U, 3400 North Charles St., Baltimore, MD 21218, (410) 516-4328, fax (410) 516-8420, howardf@jhu.edu; V. H. Grassian, Dept. of Chemistry, U of Iowa, Iowa City, IA 52242, (319) 335-1392, fax (319) 353-1115, vicki-grassian@uiowa.edu; F. Geiger, Chemistry Dept., Northwestern U, 2145 Sheridan Rd., Evanston, IL 60208, (847) 467-6553, geiger@chem.northwestern.edu

COMPUTERS IN CHEMISTRY

Program Chairs: J. D. Madura, Dept. of Chemistry & Biochemistry, Ctr. for Computational Sciences & Duquesne U, 308 Mellon Hall, 600 Forbes Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15282, (412) 396-6341, fax (412) 396-5683, madura@duq.edu; E. X. Esposito, Chemical Computing Group, 1010 Sherbrooke St. West, Suite 910, Montreal, QC H3A 2R7, Canada, (514) 393-1055, emilio.esposito@gmail.com; A. Roitberg, Dept. of Chemistry, U of Florida, NPB 2336, P.O. Box 118435, Gainesville, FL 32611-8435, (352) 392-6972, adrian@qtp.ufl.edu

Abstracts due Oct. 28.

Chemical Computing Group Excellence Award. A. Good, Dept. of Computer-Aided Drug Design, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Five Research Pkwy., Wallingford, CT 06443, (203) 677-6761, andrew.good@bms.com

Computational Catalysis. A. M. Rappe, Makineni Theoretical Laboratories, Dept. of Chemistry, U of Pennsylvania, 231 South 34th St., Philadelphia, PA 19104-6323, (215) 898-8313, fax (215) 573-2112, rappe@sas.upenn.edu; S. Linic, Dept. of Chemical Engineering, U of Michigan, Ann Arbor, MI 48109, (734) 647-7984, linic@umich.edu

Computational Evaluation of Rate Constants. T. N. Truong, Dept. of Chemistry, Henry Eyring Ctr. for Theoretical Chemistry, U of Utah, 315 South 1400 East, Room 2020, Salt Lake City, UT 84112, (801) 581-5465, fax (801) 581-4353, truong@chemistry.utah.edu; H. DaCosta, Advanced Materials Technology, Caterpillar, P.O. Box 1875, Peoria, IL 61656, (309) 578-6542, DaCosta_Herbert@cat.com

Computational Phase Equilibria. I. Siepmann, Chemistry Dept., U of Minnesota, 207 Pleasant St., S.E., Minneapolis, MN 55455-0431, (612) 624-1844, siepmann@chem.umn.edu; J. K. Johnson, Dept. of Chemical & Petroleum Engineering, U of Pittsburgh, 1242 Benedum Hall, Pittsburgh, PA 15261, (412) 624-5644, karlj@pitt.edu

Drug Discovery. I. Visiers, Millennium Pharmaceuticals, 75 Sidney St., Cambridge, MA 02139, (617) 444-1365, Irache.Visiers@mpi.com

Molecular Mechanics. E. X. Esposito

Molecular Modeling Applied on DPP-4 Inhibitor Programs. Y-D. Gao, Medicinal Chemistry, Merck & Co., P.O. Box 2000, Rahway, NJ 07065, (732) 594-6024, yingduo_gao@merck.com

Poster Session.

Quantum Chemistry. A. Roitberg

Replica Exchange: New Methods & Applications to Protein Folding & Other Large Systems. S. Rick, Dept. of Chemistry, U of New Orleans, New Orleans, LA 70148, (504) 280-1119, fax (504) 280-6860, srick@uno.edu

Thomas Kuhn Paradigm Shift Award Competition. A. Nicholls, OpenEye Scientific Software, 3600 Cerrillos Rd., Suite 1107, Santa Fe, NM 87507, (505) 473-7385, anthony@eyesopen.com; A. G. Skillman, OpenEye Scientific Software, 3600 Cerrillos Rd., Suite 1107, Santa Fe, NM 87507, (505) 473-7385, skillman@eyesopen.com

ENVIRONMENTAL CHEMISTRY

Program Chair: G. Coimbatore, Institute of Environmental & Human Health, Texas Tech U, Box 41163, Lubbock, TX 79409-1163, (806) 885-0310, fax (806) 885-4577, gopal.coimbatore@tiehh.ttu.edu

Abstracts due Oct. 28.

ACS Award for Creative Advances in Environmental Science & Technology: In Memory of Joseph J. Breen. R. A. Hathaway, Hathaway Consulting, 1810 Georgia St., Cape Girardeau, MO 63701-3816, (573) 334-3827, fax (573) 334-2551, ruthhathaway@msn.com

Alternate Energy Evaluation. J. Hammond, Consultant, 1010 Pacific St., Redlands, CA 92373, (909) 792-0591, ja.hammond@juno.com

Environmental Behavior & Fate of Manufactured Nanomaterials. B. Xing, Dept. of Plant, Soil & Insect Sciences, U of Massachusetts, Stockbridge Hall, Amherst, MA 01003, (413) 545-5212, fax (413) 545-3958, bx@pssci.umass.edu; J. A. Pedersen, Dept. of Soil Science & Molecular & Environmental Toxicology Ctr., U of Wisconsin, Madison, 1525 Observatory Dr., Madison, WI 53706-1299, (608) 263-4971, fax (608) 265-2595, joelpedersen@wisc.edu

General Papers. G. Coimbatore

Natural Disasters: Identifying & Addressing Environmental Concerns. G. P. Cobb III, Inst. of Environmental & Human Health, Texas Tech U, Box 41163, Lubbock, TX 79409-1163, (806) 885-0226, fax (806) 885-4567, gcobb@ttu.edu; C. R. Demas, Louisiana Water Science Ctr., U.S. Geological Survey, 3535 South Sherwood Forest Blvd., Suite 120, Baton Rouge, LA 70816, (225) 298-5481 ext. 3117, crdemas@usgs.gov

New Membranes & Resins for Wastewater Treatment. A. Mueller, Dept. of Chemistry, Central Michigan U, Mount Pleasant, MI 48859, (989) 774-3956, muell1a@cmich.edu; A. Sarkar, Michigan Molecular Inst., 1910 West Saint Andrews Rd., Midland, MI 48640, (989) 832-5555, fax (989) 832-5560, sarkar@mmi.org; B. Guieysse, School of Civil & Environmental Engineering, Nanyang Technological U, Block N1, Nanyang Ave., Singapore, 639798, 6567905282, fax 6567910676, BJGuieysse@ntu.edu.sg

FLUORINE CHEMISTRY

Program Chair: V. A. Petrov, Central R&D, DuPont, Experimental Station, P.O. Box 80328, Wilmington, DE 19880-0328, (302) 695-1958, fax (302) 695-8281, viacheslav.a.petrov@usa.dupont.com

Abstracts due Oct. 28.

ACS Award Symposium for Creative Work in Fluorine Chemistry. V. A. Petrov

FUEL CHEMISTRY

Program Chair: M. M. Maroto-Valer, School of Chemical & Environmental Engineering, U of Nottingham, Coates Building, University Park, Nottingham NG7 2RD, U.K., 44 115 846 6893, fax 44 115 951 4115, Mercedes.maroto-valer@nottingham.ac.uk

Abstracts due Nov 9.

Green Chemistry for Sustainable Energy Supply & Conversion. B. Jang, Dept. of Chemistry, Texas A&M U, Commerce, P.O. Box 3011, Commerce, TX 75429-3011, (903) 886-5383, ben_jang@tamu-commerce.edu; R. Glaeser, Inst. of Chemical Technology, U of Stuttgart, Pfaffenwaldring 55, Stuttgart, Germany, 49 711 685 4069, roger.glaeser@po.uni-stuttgart.de; C-J. Liu, School of Chemical Engineering, State Key Laboratory of C1 Chemistry & Technology, Tianjin U, Tianjin 300072, China, 86 22 27890078, fax 86 22 27890078, coronacj@tju.edu.cn

Clean Energy, Fuels & Chemicals from Biomass. P. O'Connor, BIOeCON, Hogebrinkerweg 15e, 3871KM Hoevelaken, Netherlands, 31 33 254 04 73, fax 31 33 254 05 82, paul.oconnor@bio-e-con.com; H. Heinerman, Albemarle Catalysts, Barchman Wuytierslaan 10, P.O. Box 103, 3800 AC Amersfoort, Netherlands, 31 334453566, fax 31 334453598, hans.heinerman@albemarle.com; S. Czernik, Natl. Bioenergy Ctr., Natl. Renewable Energy Laboratory, 1617 Cole Blvd., Golden, CO 80401, (303) 384-7703, fax (303) 384-6363, stefan_czernik@nrel.gov

Hybrid Nanotechnologies for Enhanced CO 2 Fixation. M. Aresta, Dept. of Chemistry, U of Bari, Via Celso Ulpiani, 27, Bari, 70126, Italy, 390805442084, fax 390805443606, m.aresta@chimica.uniba.it; R. Tabita, Ohio State U, 484 West 12th Ave., Columbus, OH 43210, tabita.1@osu.edu; Z. Jiang, Key Laboratory for Green Chemical Technology, School of Chemical Engineering & Technology, Tianjin U, Tianjin 300072, China, 86 22 27892143, fax 86 22 27892143, zhyjiang@tju.edu.cn

Ultraclean Transportation Fuels. I. K. Gamwo, Natl. Energy Technology Laboratory, U.S. Dept. of Energy, 626 Cochrans Mill Rd., P.O. Box 10940, Pittsburgh, PA 15236-0940, (412) 386-6537, fax (412) 386-5920, gamwo@netl.doe.gov; O. I. Ogunsola, Office of Natural Gas & Petroleum Technology, U.S. Dept. of Energy, 1000 Independence Ave., S.W., Washington, DC 20585, (202) 586-6743, fax (202) 586-6221, olayinka.ogunsola@hq.doe.gov

Mercury & Other Trace Elements in Fuel: Emissions & Control. Y. Zang, Sorbent Technologies, 1664 East Highland Rd., Twinsburg, OH 44087, (330) 425-02354, yzhang@sorbentTechnologies.com; E. J. Granite, Natl. Energy Technology Laboratory, Dept. of Energy, P.O. Box 10940, MS 84-311, Pittsburgh, PA 15236-0940, (412) 386-4607, fax (412) 386-6004, evan.granite@netl.doe.gov; R. Vidic, U of Pittsburgh, Pittsburgh, PA 15260, (412) 624-9870, vidic@engr.pitt.edu

Advances in Analytical Characterization for Fuel Science. R. Winans, Chemistry Division, Argonne Natl. Laboratory, Argonne, IL 60439, (630) 252-7479, fax (630) 252-9288, rewinans@anl.gov; V. L. Cebolla, Instituto de Carboquimica, CSIC, Miguel Luesma 4, Zaragoza, 50015, Spain, 34 97 673 3977, fax 34 97 673 3318, vcebolla@carbon.icb.csic.es

Computational Methods & Molecular Modeling in Fuel Chemistry. A. Cugini, U.S. Dept. of Energy/NETL, P.O. Box 10940, Pittsburgh, PA 15236, (412) 386-6023, fax (412) 386-5920, Anthony.Cugini@netl.doe.gov; D. T. Daly, Alabama Innovation & Mentoring of Entrepreneurs, U of Alabama, Tuscaloosa, AL 35487-0204, (205) 348-3502, fax (205) 348-3510, dandaly@ua.edu

Coal & Gas to Liquids. S. Chattopadhyay, Catacel, 7998 Gotham Rd., Garrettsville, OH 44231, (330) 527-0731, fax (330) 527-0741, sudipta@catacel.com; J. J. Spivey, Dept. of Chemical Engineering, Louisiana State U, South Stadium Dr., Baton Rouge, LA 70803, (225) 578-3690, fax (225) 578-1476, jjspivey@lsu.edu; S. S. C. Chuang, Dept. of Chemical Engineering, U of Akron, Akron, OH 44325-3906, (330) 972-6993, fax (330) 972-5856, chuang@uakron.edu

Chemistry of Carbon Materials & Nanomaterials. P. Askoy, Energy Inst., Pennsylvania State U, 225 Academic Projects, University Park, PA 16802, (814) 863-3571, pug2@psu.edu

Storch Award Symp.

Advances in Fuel Science & Technology. M. M. Maroto-Valer

GEOCHEMISTRY

Program Chair: T. Filley, Earth & Atmospheric Sciences, Purdue U, 1397 Civil Engineering Bldg., West Lafayette, IN 47907, (765) 494-6581, filley@purdue.edu

Abstracts due Oct. 28.

Advanced Approaches to Investigating Adsorption at the Solid-Water Interface. L. J. Criscenti, Geochemistry Dept., Sandia Natl. Laboratories, Albuquerque, NM 87185, (505) 284-4357, ljcrisc@sandia.gov; H. Allen, Dept. of Chemistry, Ohio State U, 100 West 18th Ave., Columbus, OH 43210, (614) 292-4707, allen@chemistry.ohio-state.edu; L. Katz, Civil Engineering, Unversity of Texas, ECJ 8.6, Austin, TX 78712, (512) 471-4244, fax (512) 471-5870, lynnkatz@mail.utexas.edu

Chemistry Underlying Interactions of Organics & Minerals in Soil/Aquatic Environments. S. Crow, 14 CHRONO Ctr. for AMS, Queen's U, University Rd., Belfast BT7 1NN, U.K., 44 028 9097 3085, susanecrow@googlemail.com

Clay Membranes in the Subsurface. S. Fritz, Dept. of Earth & Atmospheric Sciences, Purdue U, 550 Stadium Mall Dr., West Lafayette, IN 47907, (765) 494-3276, fax (765) 496-1210, sfrito@purdue.edu

Coastal Erosion & River Inputs. T. S. Bianchi, Dept. of Oceanography, Texas A&M U, College Station, TX 77843-3146, (979) 845-5137, tbianchi@tamu.edu

Environmental Impacts of Hurricane Katrina & Lessons Learned for Living in Hurricane Zones.

General Geochemistry Oral Session. T. R. Filley

General Geochemistry Poster Session.

Impacts of Macroinvertebrate Activity on Litter & Soil Organic Matter Chemistry. T. R. Filley; K. Slavecz, Dept. of Earth & Planetary Sciences, Johns Hopkins U, Baltimore, MD 21218, (410) 516-8947, szlavecz@jhu.edu

Reactions on Clay Surfaces. S. L. Brantley, Dept. of Geosciences, EESI, Pennsylvania State U, 2217 EES Building, University Park, PA 16802, (814) 865-1619, brantley@essc.psu.edu; J. Kubicki, Dept. of Geosciences, Pennsylvania State U, University Park, PA 16802, (814) 865-3951, kubicki@geosc.psu.edu; G. M. Bowers, Dept. of Geology, U of Illinois, 1301 West Green St., Urbana, IL 61801, (217) 244-2355, gbowers @uiuc.edu

HISTORY OF CHEMISTRY

Program Chair: J. S. Jeffers, Dept. of Chemistry, Ouachita Baptist U, 410 Ouachita St., Box 3786, Arkadelphia, AR 71998-0001, (870) 245-5216, fax (870) 245-5241, jeffers@obu.edu

Abstracts due Nov 12.

A Festival of Chemistry Entertainments. J. Stocker, U of New Orleans, 2224 Royal St., New Orleans, LA 70117, (504) 942-1444, fax (504) 280-6860, JStocker@cox.net

Citation for Chemical Breakthroughs. J. I. Seeman, SaddlePoint Frontiers, 12001 Bollingbrook Place, Richmond, VA 23236, (804) 794-1218, jiseeman@yahoo.com

General Papers. J. S. Jeffers

INDUSTRIAL & ENGINEERING CHEMISTRY

Program Chair: M. A. Gonzalez, Sustainable Technology Div., U.S. EPA, 26 West Martin Luther King Dr., M.S. 466, Cincinnati, OH 45268, (513) 569-7998, fax (513) 569-7111, gonzalez.michael@epa.gov

Abstracts due Oct. 28.

Alternative Resources for the Chemical Industry. J. J. Spivey, Dept. of Chemical Engineering, Louisiana State U, South Stadium Dr., Baton Rouge, LA 70803, (225) 578-3690, fax (225) 578-1476, jjspivey@lsu.edu; J. Zoeller, Research Laboratory, Eastman Chemical, P.O. Box 1972, Kingsport, TN 37662-5150, (423) 229-5684, fax (423) 229-4558, jzoeller@eastman.com; S. Robinson, Oak Ridge Natl. Laboratory, P.O. Box 2008, MS-6186, Oak Ridge, TN 37831-6186, (865) 574-6779, robinsonsm@ornl.gov; S. Kelley, Dept. of Wood & Paper Science, North Carolina State U, P.O. Box 8005, Raleigh, NC 27695, (919) 515-5321, steve_kelley@ncsu.edu; R. D. Srivastava, P.O. Box 10940, SAIC/Energy Solutions Group, M.S. 922 /174B, Pittsburgh, PA 15236, (412) 386-4473, fax (412) 386-4604, ram.srivastava@sa.netl.doe.gov

E. V. Murphree ACS Award Symp. Invited contributions only.

Emerging Contaminants in Drinking Water. P. Sylvester, SolmeteX, 50 Bearfoot Rd., Northborough, MA 01532, (508) 393-5115, fax (508) 393-1795, psylvester@solmetex.com; T. J. Tranter, Aqueous Separations & Radiochemistry, Idaho Natl. Laboratory, Idaho Falls, ID 83415, (208) 526-5547, fax (208) 526-8541, Troy.Tranter@inl.gov

General Poster Session. H. K. Jacobs, Dept. of Chemistry & Biochemistry, New Mexico State U, Las Cruces, NM 88003, (505) 646-5245, fax (505) 646-2649, hjacobs@nmsu.edu

Industrial & Engineering Chemistry Divisional Fellow Award Symp.<strong>: Chemical Engineer.</strong> Invited contributions only.

Industrial & Engineering Chemistry Divisional Fellow Award Symp.<strong>: Chemist.</strong> Invited contributions only.

Joe Breen Green Chemistry Student Poster Session.

NanoPower: Creating Energy for the Future. K. Griffiths, Dept. of Chemistry & Biochemistry, U of California, Los Angeles, CA 90095-1569, (310) 206-5621, nanopower@chem.ucla.edu; S. Angelos, Dept. of Chemistry & Biochemistry, U of California, Los Angeles, CA 90095-1569, (310) 825-8651, nanopower@chem.ucla.edu; K. Chin, Dept. of Chemistry & Biochemistry, U of California, Los Angeles, CA 90095-1569, (310) 206-1275, nanopower@chem.ucla.edu; R. Kojima, Dept. of Chemistry & Biochemistry, U of California, Los Angeles, CA 90095-1569, (310) 206-8393, nanopower@chem.ucla.edu; C. Kolodziej, Dept. of Chemistry & Biochemistry, U of California, Los Angeles, CA 90095-1569, (310) 825-8785, nanopower@chem.ucla.edu; K. Patel, Dept. of Chemistry & Biochemistry, U of California, Los Angeles, CA 90095-1569, (310) 206-7032, nanopower@chem.ucla.edu; B. Wang, Dept. of Chemistry & Biochemistry, U of California, Los Angeles, CA 90095-1569, (310) 825-4996, nanopower@chem.ucla.edu

INORGANIC CHEMISTRY

Program Chairs: D. C. Crans, Dept. of Chemistry, Colorado State U, Fort Collins, CO 80523, (970) 491-7635, fax (970) 491-1801, crans@lamar.colostate.edu; B. T. Donovan-Merkert, Dept. of Chemistry, U of North Carolina, 9201 University City Blvd., Charlotte, NC 28223-0001, (704) 687-4436, fax (704) 687-3151, bdonovan@uncc.edu

Abstracts due Oct. 28.

Bioinorganic Chemistry: DNA & RNA. D. C. Crans

Bioinorganic Chemistry: Enzymes & Coenzymes. S. L. Michel, Dept. Pharmaceutical Sciences, U of Maryland, 20 Penn St., HSF2 Room 551, Baltimore, MD 21201, (410) 706-7038, fax (410) 706-5017, smichel@rx.umaryland.edu

Chemistry of Lanthanides & Actinides. D. C. Crans

Chemistry of Materials. D. C. Crans

Cotton Memorial Symp. T. J. Marks, Dept. of Chemistry & Materials Research Ctr., Northwestern U, 2145 Sheridan Rd., Evanston, IL 60208, (847) 491-5658, t-marks@northwestern.edu; R. D. Adams, Dept. of Chemistry & Biochemistry, U of South Carolina, Columbia, SC 29208, (803) 777-7187, fax (803) 777-6781, adams@mail.chem.sc.edu

Environmental Aspects of Inorganic Chemistry. V. K. Sharma, Dept. of Chemistry, Florida Inst. of Technology, 150 West University Blvd., Melbourne, FL 33149, (321) 674-7310, fax (321) 674-8951, vsharma@fit.edu

Frontiers in Organometallic Chemistry. B. T. Donovan-Merkert

General Inorganic Chemistry. R. P. Houser, Dept. of Chemistry & Biochemistry, U of Oklahoma, 620 Parrington Oval, Norman, OK 73019, (405) 325-3551, fax (405) 325-6111, houser@ou.edu

General Organometallic Chemistry. B. T. Donovan-Merkert

Inorganic Materials in Nanoscience: Synthesis. D. J. Nelson, Dept. of Chemistry, U of Oklahoma, Norman, OK 73072, (405) 325-2288, djnelson@ou.edu

Main-Group Chemistry. R. P. Houser, B. T. Donovan-Merkert

Many Faces of Chemistry: Women at the Forefront. R. P. Houser

Organometallic Synthesis. B. T. Donovan-Merkert

Photochemistry & Photophysics of Inorganic Molecules. F. N. Castellano, Dept. of Chemistry & Ctr. for Photochemical Sciences, Bowling Green State U, Bowling Green, OH 43403, (419) 372-7513, fax (419) 372-9809, castell@bgnet.bgsu.edu

Precious Metals, Gems & Jewels. D. C. Crans

Spectroscopy of Inorganic Systems. F. N. Castellano

Synthesis & Characterization of Materials. R. P. Houser

MEDICINAL CHEMISTRY

Program Chair: J. R. McCarthy, Eli Lilly & Co., Lilly Corporate Ctr., Indianapolis, IN 46285, (317) 433-1345, jmccarthy@lilly.com

Abstracts due Oct. 28.

Burger Award Symp. D. Rotella, Bristol-Myers Squibb, P.O. Box 4000, Princeton, NJ 08543, (609) 252-5697, fax (609) 252-6804, david.rotella@bms.com

Fatty Acid Synthase Inhibitors as Anticancer, Antibacterial & Antiparastic Agents. K. Reynolds, Chemistry Dept., Liberal Arts & Sciences, Portland State U, P.O. Box 751, Portland, OR 97207, (503) 725-3886, reynoldsk@pdx.edu

First-Time Disclosure of Clinical Candidates. A. Stamford, Schering-Plough Research Inst., 2015 Galloping Hill Rd., Kenilworth, NJ 07033, (908) 740-3481, andrew.stamford@spcorp.com

Fluorine in Drug Design. J. R. McCarthy

General Oral Session. J. R. McCarthy

General Poster Session. J. R. McCarthy

HIV-Integrase Inhibitors. J. Wai, Dept. of Medicinal Chemistry, Merck Research Laboratories, WP14-3, P.O. Box 4, West Point, PA 19486, (215) 652-3020, john_wai@merck.com

Lysine-Specific Demethylase 1 (LSD 1) as a Target for Antitumor Therapy. P. Woster, Dept. of Pharmaceutical Sciences, Wayne State U, 539 Shapero Hall, Detroit, MI 48202, (313) 577-1523, pwoster@wayne.edu

Metasynthesis: Biosynthetic Manipulation of Key Scaffolds for Drug Discovery: Power of Semisynthesis & The Optimization of Natural Products via Synthetic Manupulation. G. T. Carter, Wyeth Research, P.O. Box CN 8000, Princeton, NJ 08543, (732) 274-4289, carterg@wyeth.com; J. S. Skotnicki, Chemical & Screening Sciences, Wyeth Research, 401 North Middletown Rd., Pearl River, NY 10965, skotnij@wyeth.com

Natural Product Modulators of Signal Transduction: Contemporary Approaches to Natural Product Drug Discovery. F. E. Koehn, Chemical & Screening Sciences, Wyeth Research, 401 North Middletown Rd., Pearl River, NY 10965, (845) 602-4094, koehnf@wyeth.com; B. S. J. Blagg, Dept. of Medicinal Chemistry, U of Kansas, 1251 Wescoe Hall Dr., Lawrence, KS 66045-7583, (785) 864-2288, bblagg@ku.edu

Non-Monoamine-Based Antidepressants. J. J. Bronson, Neuroscience Chemistry, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Five Research Pkwy., Wallingford, CT 06492, (203) 677-6431, joanne.bronson@bms.com

Roles of ABC Transporters in Drug Disposition & Resistance/P-Glycoprotein: State of the Art & Med Chem Strategies. C. A. Hrycyna, Dept. of Chemistry, Purdue U, West Lafayette, IN 47907, (765) 496-1244, hrycyna@purdue.edu

Sci-Mix. J. R. McCarthy

Solubility-Driven SAR.

The Hit to Lead Process: Identifying the Most Promising Chemotypes in the Fewest Possible Steps. S. R. McAlpine, Dept. of Chemistry & Biochemistry, San Diego State U, 5500 Campanile Dr., San Diego, CA 92182-1030, (619) 993-8609, mcalpine@chemistry.sdsu.edu

The Latest & Greatest in the Chemokine Field. P. H. Carter, Pharmaceutical Research Inst., Bristol-Myers Squibb, P.O. Box 4000, Princeton, NJ 08543-4000, (609) 252-4144, fax (609) 252-7410, percy.carter@bms.com

NUCLEAR CHEMISTRY & TECHNOLOGY

Program Chair: R. Lacey, Dept. of Chemistry, State U of New York, Stony Brook, NY 11794-3400, (631) 632-7955, fax (631) 632-7987, Roy.Lacey@Stonybrook.edu

Abstracts due Oct. 28.

A Life Well-Spent in Actinide Science: Contributions of James C. Sullivan. K. L. Nash, Dept. of Chemistry, Washington State U, P.O. Box 644630, Pullman, WA 99164-4630, (509) 335-2654, knash@wsu.edu; L. Rao, Actinide Chemistry Group, Glenn T. Seaborg Ctr., Chemical Sciences Div., Lawrence Berkeley Natl. Laboratory, One Cyclotron Rd., M.S. 70A-1150, Berkeley, CA 94720, (510) 486-5427, LRao@lbl.gov; D. W. Wester, Radiochemical Science & Engineering Group, Pacific Northwest Natl. Laboratory, P.O. Box 999, MSIN P7-22, Richland, WA 99352, (509) 376-7195, fax (509) 376-1517, dennis.wester@pnl.gov; J. I. Friese, Radiological & Chemical Sciences, Pacific Northwest Natl. Laboratory, 902 Battelle Blvd., P.O. Box 999, Richland, WA 99352, (509) 376-1621, judah.friese@pnl.gov; L. R. Martin, Aqueous Separations & Radiochemistry Dept., Idaho Natl. Laboratory, P.O. Box 1625, Idaho Falls, ID 83415-2208, (208) 526-8414, fax (208) 526-8541, Leigh.Martin@inl.gov

Developments in Advanced Characterization Techniques in Actinide Science. C. J. Coleman, Savannah River Natl. Laboratory, Aiken, SC 29808, (803) 725-1160, fax (803) 725-4704, charles.02.coleman@srs.gov; G. R. Choppin, Dept. of Chemistry, Florida State U, Tallahassee, FL 32306, choppin@chem.fsu.edu; D. Hobart, Actinide Analytical Chemistry Group, Los Alamos Natl. Laboratory, M.S. G740, Los Alamos, NM 87545, (505) 667-0205, fax (505) 665-4737, dhobart@lanl.gov

Frontiers of Basic & Applied Nuclear Science. R. Lacey; P. Chowdhury, Dept. of Physics, U of Massachusetts, Olney Science Ctr. 136, One University Ave., Lowell, MA 01854, (978) 934-3730, Partha_Chowdhury@uml.edu; J. Jia, Dept. of Chemistry, State U of New York, Stony Brook, NY 11794-3400, (631) 632-7905, jjia@bnl.gov; P. Danielewicz, Dept. of Physics, Natl. Superconducting Cyclotron Laboratory & Dept. of Physics & Astronomy, NSCL/Cyclotron Laboratory, Michigan State U, 164 South Shaw La., East Lansing, MI 48824-1321, (517) 333-6330, danielewicz@nscl.msu.edu; W. Holtzman, Columbia U & Nevis Laboratories, Physics Dept., Columbia U, 538 West 120th St., New York, NY 10027, (212) 854-6058, wholzmann@nevis.columbia.edu

Global Nuclear Energy Partnership (GNEP): Science & Technology for a Nuclear Future. J. T. Boger, Chemistry Dept., Brookhaven Natl. Laboratory, Bldg. 555, P.O. Box 5000, Upton, NY 11973, (516) 344-7782, fax (516) 344-5815, John.Boger@nuclear.energy.gov; J. D. Law, Aqueous Separations & Radiochemistry Dept., Idaho Natl. Laboratory, M.S. 3870, Idaho Falls, ID 83415-3870, (208) 526-3382, fax (208) 526-2930, Jack.Law@inl.gov

ORGANIC CHEMISTRY

Program Chairs: W. J. Greenlee, Dept. of Chemical Research, Schering-Plough Research Inst., 2015 Galloping Hill Rd., Kenilworth, NJ 07033, (908) 740-2220, fax (908) 740-7164, william.greenlee@spcorp.com; S. M. Sieburth, Dept. of Chemistry, Temple U, 1901 North 13th St., Philadelphia, PA 19122, (215) 204-7916, fax (215) 204-1532, scott.sieburth@temple.edu

Abstracts due Oct. 26.

Asymmetric Reactions & Syntheses.

Biologically Related Molecules & Processes.

Combinatorial & Process Chemistry.

Heterocycles & Aromatics.

Materials, Devices & Switches.

Metal-Mediated Reactions & Synthesis.

Molecular Recognition & Self-Assembly.

New Reactions & Methodology.

Peptides, Proteins & Amino Acids.

Physical Organic Chemistry: Calculations, Mechanisms, Photochemistry & High-Energy Species.

Total Synthesis of Complex Molecules.

PETROLEUM CHEMISTRY

Program Chairs: Y. Wang, Institute for Interfacial Catalysis, Pacific Northwest Natl. Laboratory, MS K8-93, P.O. Box 999, Richland, WA 99352, (509) 376-5117, yongwang@pnl.gov; J. D. Allison, R&D, ConocoPhillips, 1000 South Pine St., Ponca City, OK 74604, (580) 767-6656, joe.d.allison@conocophillips.com

Abstracts due Oct. 28.

Catalysis over Zeolites for Green Synthesis of Chemicals & Fuels. C. Song, Clean Fuels & Catalysis Program, Energy Institute & Dept. of Energy & Geo-Environmental Engineering, Pennsylvania State U, 209 Academic Projects Building, University Park, State College, PA 16802, (814) 863-4466, fax (814) 865-3248, csong@psu.edu

Chemistry of Petroleum & Emerging Technologies. Y. Wang

CO 2 Sequestration & Utilization To Enhance Oil Recovery. J. M. Andresen, School of Chemical, Environmental & Mining Engineering, U of Nottingham, University Park NG7 2RD, U.K., 44 115 951 4640, fax 44 115 951 4115, John.andresen@nottingham.ac.uk; S. Katikaneni, P.O. Box 12814, Saudi Aramco, Dhahran 31311, Saudi Arabia, (203) 702-4940, Sai.katikaneni@aramco.com

Heavy Oil Upgrading. J. F. Schabron, Western Research Institute, 365 North Ninth St., Laramie, WY 82072, (307) 721-2445, jfschabr@uwyo.edu; P. Rahimi, Natl. Ctr. for Upgrading Technology, One Oil Patch Dr., Suite A202, Devon, AB T9G 1A8, Canada, (780) 987-8708, fax (780) 987-5349, Parviz.Rahimi@nrcan.gc.ca

Hydrogen from Renewable & Nonrenewable Sources. V. Subramani, Ctr. for Energy Technology, Research Triangle Inst. Intl., Research Triangle Park, NC 27709, (919) 990-8387, fax (919) 541-8002, velu@rti.org; C. Song; S. Katikaneni

Opportunities at the Interface: Refining & Petrochemicals. P. R. Robinson, Chevron, 100 Chevron Way, Richmond, CA 94801, (510) 242-3175, fax (925) 842-1412, paul.robinson@chevron.com

Poster Session. Y. Wang

Roles of Catalysis in Fuel Cells. U. S. Ozkan, Chemical & Biomolecular Engineering, Ohio State U, Columbus, OH 43210, (614) 292-6623, fax (614) 292-3769, ozkan.1@osu.edu; P. O'Connor, BIOeCON BV, Hogebrinkerweg 15e, 3871KM Hoevelaken, Netherlands, 31 65 184 20 12, paul.oconnor@planet.nl

Student Research in Energy. R. G. Rodriguez, DCG Partnership I, 4170A Main St., Pearland, TX 77581, (281) 648-1894, fax (281) 648-1895, roy@dcgpartnership.com; S. V. Pisupati, Dept. of Energy & Geo-Environmental Engineering, Pennsylvania State U, 110 Hosler Building, University Park, PA 16802, (814) 865-0874, fax (814) 865-3248, spisupati@psu.edu

PHYSICAL CHEMISTRY

Program Chair: L. J. Butler, Dept. of Chemistry, U of Chicago, James Franck Inst., 929 East 57th St., Chicago, IL 60637, (773) 702-7206, L-Butler@uchicago.edu

Abstracts due Oct. 28.

Computational Spectroscopy. K. Raghavachari, Dept. of Chemistry, Indiana U, 800 East Kirkwood Ave., Bloomington, IN 47405, (812) 856-1766, fax (812) 855-8300, kraghava@indiana.edu; H. B. Schlegel, Dept. of Chemistry, Wayne State U, 371 Chemistry Bldg., Detroit, MI 48202-3489, (313) 577-2562, fax (313) 577-8822, hbs@chem.wayne.edu

Electronic Structure & Reaction Dynamics of Open-Shell Species. J. Zhang, Dept. of Chemistry, U of California, Riverside, CA 95921, (951) 827-4197, jingsong.zhang@ucr.edu; M. Head-Gordon, Dept. of Chemistry, U of California, Berkeley, CA 94720-1460, (510) 642-5957, mhg@bastille.cchem.berkeley.edu

Multiscale Modeling in Biophysics. C. Clementi, Dept. of Chemistry, Rice U, 6100 Main St., Houston, TX 77005, (713) 348-3485, cecilia@rice.edu; G. A. Voth, Ctr. for Biophysical Modeling & Simulation, U of Utah, Dept. of Chemistry, 315 South 1400 East Room 2020, Salt Lake City, UT 84112-0850, (801) 581-7272, voth@chem.utah.edu

Nanostructured Materials. P. Yang, Dept. of Chemistry, U of California, Berkeley & Materials Sciences Division, Lawrence Berkeley Natl. Laboratory, Berkeley, CA 94720, (510) 643-1545, p_yang@berkeley.edu; X. Peng, Dept. of Chemistry & Biochemistry, U of Arkansas, Fayetteville, AR 72701, (479) 575-4612, xpeng@uark.edu; C. B. Murray, U of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, PA, cbmurray@sas.upenn.edu

Optical Probes of Dynamics in Complex Environments. A. Tokmakoff, Dept. of Chemistry, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, 77 Massachusetts Ave., Room 6-225, Cambridge, MA 02139, (617) 253-4503, tokmakof@mit.edu; R. J. Sension, FOCUS Ctr., U of Michigan, 930 North University, Ann Arbor, MI 48109, (734) 763-6074, rsension@umich.edu

Physical Chemistry of Atmospheric Processes. M. Elrod, Dept. of Chemistry & Biochemistry, Oberlin C, 119 Woodland St., Oberlin, OH 44074-1097, (440) 775-6583, Matthew.Elrod@oberlin.edu; J. Thornton, Dept. of Atmospheric Sciences, U of Washington, 408 ATG Building, Seattle, WA 98195, (206) 543-4010, thornton@atmos.washington.edu

Spectroscopy, Chemistry & Imaging through Nanophotonics. S. K. Gray, Chemistry Division, Argonne Natl. Laboratory, Argonne, IL 60439, (630) 252-3594, gray@tcg.anl.gov; G. P. Wiederrecht, Ctr. for Nanoscale Materials, Argonne Natl. Laboratory, 9700 South Cass Ave., Argonne, IL 60439, (630) 252-6963, fax (630) 252-9289, wiederrecht@anl.gov

POLYMER CHEMISTRY

Program Chairs: K. E. Uhrich, Dept. of Chemistry & Chemical Biology, Rutgers U, 610 Taylor Rd., Piscataway, NJ 08854, (732) 445-0361, fax (732) 445-7036, keuhrich@rutgers.edu; C. Landry-Coltrain, Kodak Research Laboratories, Eastman Kodak, Bldg. 82/Fl. 6, Rochester, NY 14450-2109, (585) 722-3683, christine.landry-coltrain@kodak.com

Abstracts due Oct. 28.

Branched Polymers in Emerging Technologies. B. D. Mather, Dept. of Chemistry, Virginia Polytechnic Institute & State U, Blacksburg, VA 24061, (540) 231-6587, fax (540) 231-3255, bmather@vt.edu; T. E. Long, Dept. of Chemistry, Virginia Polytechnic Institute & State U, Blacksburg, VA 24061, (540) 231-6587, telong@vt.edu; R. H. Colby, Dept. of Materials Science & Engineering, Pennsylvania State U, University Park, PA 16802, (814) 863-3457, fax (814) 865-2917, rhc@plmsc.psu.edu

Carl S. Marvel Creative Polymer Chemistry Award.

Efficient Chemical Transformations in Polymer Chemistry: Click Chemistry & Beyond. B. S. Sumerlin, Dept. of Chemistry, Southern Methodist U, 3215 Daniel Ave., P.O. Box 750314, Dallas, TX 75275-0314, (214) 768-8802, fax (214) 768-4089, bsumerlin@smu.edu; C. J. Hawker, Materials Research Laboratory, U of California, Santa Barbara, CA 93106, (805) 893-7161, fax (805) 893-8797, hawker@mrl.ucsb.edu; J-F. Lutz, Nanotechnology for Life Science, Fraunhofer Institute for Applied Polymer Research, Geiselbergstrasse 69, Potsdam 14476, Germany, 331 568 1127, fax 331 568 3000, lutz@iap.fhg.de

Entrepreneurship in Polymers for the Energy & the Environment. K. O. Havelka, Application Technology Group, Lubrizol, Research, Development & Engineering, 29400 Lakeland Blvd., Wickliffe, OH 44092, (440) 347-6088, koh@lubrizol.com

Excellence in Graduate Polymer Science Research. E. H. Martin, Rohm and Haas, 727 Norristown Rd., Spring House, PA 19477, (215) 641-7034, emartin@rohmhaas.com; H. N. Cheng, Research Ctr., Hercules, 500 Hercules Rd., Wilmington, DE 19808-1599, (302) 995-3505, fax (302) 995-4565, hcheng@herc.com; C. J. Ellison, Dept. of Chemical Engineering & Materials Science, U of Minnesota, 421 Washington Ave., S.E., Minneapolis, MN 55455, (773) 383-9061, cellison@cems.umn.edu

Flory Educational Award.

Functional Nanomaterials from New Polymer Synthetic Methodologies. D. D. A. Shipp, Dept. of Chemistry, Clarkson U, Eight Clarkson Ave., 5810, Potsdam, NY 13699-5810, (315) 268-2393, fax (315) 268-6610, dshipp@clarkson.edu; R. B. Grubbs, Dept. of Chemistry, Dartmouth C, 6128 Burke Laboratory, Hanover, NH 03755, (603) 646-9096, fax (603) 646-3946, Robert.B.Grubbs@Dartmouth.edu; J. L. Hedrick, IBM Research, Almaden Research Ctr., 650 Harry Rd., San Jose, CA 95120, (408) 927-1632, fax (408) 927-3310, hedrick@almaden.ibm.com

General Papers. D. Garcia, Arkema, 900 First Ave., King of Prussia, PA 19406, (610) 878-6731, fax (610) 878-6196, dana.garcia@arkemagroup.com

McDiarmid Memorial Symp. S. A. Jenekhe, Dept. of Chemical Engineering & Dept. of Chemistry, U of Washington, Benson Hall, Box 351750, Seattle, WA 98195-1750, (206) 543-5525, fax (206) 685-3451, jenekhe@u.washington.edu; W. E. Jones Jr., Dept. of Chemistry, Inst. for Materials Research, & Ctr. for Research on Environmental Systems, State U of New York, Vestal Pkwy. East, Binghamton, NY 13902, (607) 777-2421, fax (607) 777-4478, wjones@binghamton.edu

NMR Spectroscopy of Polymers. A. D. English, DuPont Central R&D, Wilmington, DE 19880-0356, (302) 695-4851, fax (302) 654-4872, Alan.D.English@usa.dupont.com; H. N. Cheng; T. Asakura, Dept. of Biotechnology, Tokyo U of Agriculture & Technology, 2-24-16 Nakacho, Koganei 184-8588, Japan, 81 42 383 7733, fax 81 42 383 7733, asakura@cc.tuat.ac.jp; H. W. Spiess, Max-Planck Institut fuer Polymerforschung, Postfach 3148, D-55021 Mainz, Germany, 49 6131 379 120, fax 49 6131 379 320, spiess@mpip-mainz-mpg.de

Nonlinear Dynamics in Polymeric Systems. J. A. Pojman, Dept. of Chemistry & Biochemistry, U of Southern Mississippi, USM Box 5043, Hattiesburg, MS 39406, (610) 266-5035, john@pojman.com; Q. Tran-Cong-Miyata, Dept. of Polymer Science & Engineering, Kyoto Inst. of Technology, Matsugasaki, Kyoto 606-8585, Japan, 81 75 724 7862, fax 81 75 724 7862, qui@ipc.kit.ac.jp

Polymers & Medical Devices. B. D. Ratner, Dept. of Bioengineering, U of Washington, Box 351720, Seattle, WA 98195, (206) 685-1005, ratner@uweb.engr.washington.edu; K. E. Uhrich

Polymers for Remediation & The Environment. A. B. Salamone, Rochal Industries, 740 N.W. Sixth St., Boca Raton, FL 33486, (561) 866-0930, ABSalamone@aol.com; K. M. Levon, Dept. of Chemical Engineering, Chemistry, & Materials Science, Polymer Research Inst., Polytechnic U, Six MetroTech Ctr., Brooklyn, NY 11201, (718) 260-3339, fax (718) 260-3125, klevon@poly.edu

Progress in Vapor-Born Poly(p-Xylylene)s, Preparation, Properties, Application. R. Kumar, Specialty Coating Systems, 7645 Woodland Dr., Indianapolis, IN 46278, (317) 244-1200 ext. 266, fax (317) 240-2073, rkumar@scscoatings.com; A. Greiner, FB Chemie, Institut fuer Physikalische Chemie, Kernchemie & Makromolekulare Chemie, U of Marburg, Hans-Meerwein-Str., Marburg 35032, Germany, 49 6421 2825573, fax 49 6421 2825785, greiner@mailer.uni-marburg.de

Self-Healing Polymeric Processes & Materials. D. Kiserow, Chemical Sciences Div., U.S. Army Research Office, P.O. Box 12211, Research Triangle Park, NC 27709-2211, (919) 549-4213, fax (919) 549-4310, douglas.kiserow@us.army.mil; D. Stepp, Chemical Sciences Division, U.S. Army Research Office, P.O. Box 12211, Research Triangle Park, NC 27709-2211, (919) 549-4329, david.m.stepp@us.army.mil

Stimuli-Responsive Polymers. C. Weder, Dept. of Macromolecular Science & Engineering, Case Western Reserve U, 2100 Adelbert Rd., 416 Kent Hale Smith Bldg., Cleveland, OH 44106-7202, (216) 368-6374, fax (216) 368-4202, christoph.weder@case.edu; S. J. Rowan, Dept. of Macromolecular Science & Engineering, Case Western Reserve U, 2100 Adelbert Rd., Cleveland, OH 44106-7202, (216) 368-4242, fax (216) 368-4202, stuart.rowan@case.edu; R. C. Advincula, Depts. of Chemistry & Chemical Engineering, U of Houston, 4800 Calhoun Rd., 136 Fleming Bldg., Houston, TX 77204-5003, (713) 743-1760, radvincula@uh.edu

Undergraduate Research in Polymer Science. S. E. Morgan, School of Polymers & High-Performance Materials, U of Southern Mississippi, 118 College Dr., #10076, Hattiesburg, MS 39406, (601) 266-5296, sarah.morgan@usm.edu; S. Nazarenko, School of Polymers & High-Performance Materials, U of Southern Mississippi, 118 College Dr. #10076, Hattiesburg, MS 39406, (601) 266-5967, Sergei.Nazarenko@usm.edu

POLYMERIC MATERIALS: SCIENCE & ENGINEERING

Program Chair: E. B. Coughlin, Dept. of Polymer Science & Engineering, U of Massachusetts, Amherst, 120 Governors Dr., Amherst, MA 01003, (413) 577-1616, fax (413) 545-0082, coughlin@mail.pse.umass.edu

Abstracts due Oct. 28.

Advances in Adhesion Science. C. C. White, Natl. Inst. of Standards & Technology, 100 Bureau Dr., Stop 8615, Gaithersburg, MD 20899-8615, (301) 975-6016, fax (301) 990-6891, christopher.white@nist.gov; A. J. Kinloch, Dept. of Mechanical Engineering, Imperial C of Science, Technology & Medicine, Exhibition Road, London SW7 2AZ, U.K., 020 7594 7082, fax 020 7594 7017, a.kinloch@ic.ac.uk; D. L. Hunston, Natl. Inst. of Standards & Technology, Materials & Construction Research Div., 100 Bureau Dr., Stop 8615, Gaithersburg, MD 20899-8615, (301) 975-6837, fax (301) 990-6891, donald.hunston@nist.gov

Controlling Cell Functions through Polymer Synthesis & Engineering. J. A. Burdick, Dept. of Bioengineering, U of Pennsylvania, 240 Skirkanich Hall, 210 South 33rd St., Philadelphia, PA 19104, (215) 898-8537, fax (215) 573-2071, burdick2@seas.upenn.edu; A. Khademhosseini, Harvard-Massachusetts Institute of Technology Div. of Health Science & Technology, Harvard Medical School, Brigham & Women's Hospital, 65 Landsdowne St., Room 265, Cambridge, MA 02139, (617) 768-8395, fax (617) 768-8477, alik@rics.bwh.harvard.edu; X. Jia, Dept. of Materials Science & Engineering, U of Delaware, 201 DuPont Hall, Newark, DE 19716, (302) 831-6553, fax (302) 831-4545, xjia@udel.edu

Cooperative Research Award Symp. D. A. Schiraldi, Dept. of Macromolecular Science & Engineering, Case Western Reserve U, 2100 Adelbert Rd., Cleveland, OH 44106-7202, (216) 368-4243, das44@po.cwru.edu

Drug Delivery Systems. S. M. Grayson, Dept. of Chemistry, Tulane U, 2015 Percival Stern Hall, New Orleans, LA 70118, (504) 862-8135, sgrayson@tulane.edu

Fire & Polymers. G. L. Nelson, Florida Inst. of Technology, 150 West University Blvd., Melbourne, FL 32901-6975, (321) 674-7260, nelson@fit.edu; C. A. Wilkie, Dept. of Chemistry, Marquette U, P.O. Box 1881, Milwaukee, WI 53201-1881, (414) 288-7239, fax (414) 288-7066, charles.wilkie@marquette.edu

General Papers/New Concepts in Polymeric Materials. E. B. Coughlin

Joint PMSE/POLY Poster Session. E. B. Coughlin

Mechanical Instabilities in Polymer Films, Interfaces & Nanostructures. C. M. Stafford, Polymers Div., Natl. Inst. of Standards & Technology, 100 Bureau Dr., Gaithersburg, MD 20899, (301) 975-4368, fax (301) 975-4924, chris.stafford@nist.gov; A. J. Nolte, Polymers Division, Natl. Inst. of Standards & Technology, 100 Bureau Dr., Gaithersburg, MD 20899, (301) 975-2895, adam.nolte@nist.gov; R. Huang, Dept. of Aerospace Engineering & Engineering Mechanics, U of Texas, Austin, TX 78712, (512) 471-7558, ruihuang@mail.utexas.edu

Novel Fluorophores: Syntheses, Properties & Uses. U. H. F. Bunz, School of Chemistry & Biochemistry, Georgia Inst. of Technology, 901 Atlantic Dr., Atlanta, GA 30332-0400, (404) 385-1795, fax (404) 894-7452, uwe.bunz@chemistry.gatech.edu

Plasticized Polymers & Highly Concentrated Solutions. B. R. Chapman, Corporate Strategic Research, ExxonMobil Research & Engineering, 1545 Rte. 22 East, Annandale, NJ 08801, (908) 730-2196, fax (908) 730-2536, bryan.r.chapman@exxonmobil.com

Polymer Surfaces & Interfaces: Loops, Branches & Brushes. M. D. Dadmun, Dept. of Chemistry, U of Tennessee, Knoxville, TN 37996, (865) 974-6582, dad@utk.edu; S. M. Kilbey, Dept. of Chemical & Biomolecular Engineering, Clemson U, 130 Earle Hall, Clemson, SC 29634-0909, (864) 656-5423, fax (864) 656-0784, mkilbey@clemson.edu; J. W. Mays, Dept. of Chemistry, U of Tennessee, Knoxville, TN 37996, (865) 974-0747, jimmymays@utk.edu; G. D. Smith, Dept. of Materials Science & Engineering & Dept. of Chemical Engineering, U of Utah, Salt Lake City, UT 84112, (801) 585-3381, fax (801) 581-4816, gsmith2@cluster2.mse.utah.edu; R. C. Advincula, Depts. of Chemistry & Chemical Engineering, U of Houston, 4800 Calhoun Rd., 136 Fleming Bldg., Houston, TX 77204-5003, (713) 743-1760, radvincula@uh.edu

Synthesis & Self-Assembly Approaches to Polymer-Inorganic Hybrid Nanoparticles. J. Pyun, Dept. of Chemistry, U of Arizona, 1306 East University Blvd., Tucson, AZ 85721, (520) 626-1834, fax (520) 621-8407, pyun@email.arizona.edu; M. Bockstoller, Carnegie Mellon U, 4307 Wean Hall, Pittsburgh, PA 15213-3890, (412) 268-2709, bockstaller@cmu.edu

PROFESSIONAL RELATIONS

Program Chairs: C. J. Bannochie, Savannah River Natl. Laboratory, MS 773-42A, Aiken, SC 29808, (803) 725-8088, fax (803) 725-8839, cj.bannochie@srnl.doe.gov; R. D. Libby, Chemistry Dept., Moravian C, 1200 Main St., Bethlehem, PA 18018, (610) 861-1436, fax (610) 625-7918, rdlibby@chem.moravian.edu

Abstracts due Oct. 30.

Advocating Public Policy Issues. L. P. Greenblatt, Chemical & Screening Sciences, Wyeth Research, CN-8000, Princeton, NJ 08543, (732) 274-4549, fax (732) 274-4850, greenbl1@wyeth.com

General Chemical Ethics. D. J. Chesney, Dept. of Chemistry, Michigan Technological U, 1400 Townsend Dr., Houghton, MI 49930, (906) 487-2420, fax (906) 487-2061, djchesne@mtu.edu

The Big Sleazy: Professional Ethics in the Wake of Katrina. D. J. Chesney

RUBBER DIVISION

Will not meet in New Orleans

SMALL CHEMICAL BUSINESSES

Program Chair: J. H. Lauterbach, Lauterbach & Associates, 211 Old Club Ct., Macon, GA 31210-4708, (478) 474-8818, fax (478) 474-0117, john@lauterbachandassociates.com

Abstracts due Oct. 28.

BIOTECHNOLOGY SECRETARIAT

Information unavailable at press time.

CATALYSIS & SURFACE SCIENCE SECRETARIAT

Program Chair: B. Zhou, Headwaters Technology Innovation Group, 1501 New York Ave., Lawrenceville, NJ 08648, (609) 394-3102, ext. 211, bzhou@headwaters.com

Abstracts due Nov 4.

Catalysts & Materials for Solar Energy.

Catalysts & Processes for CO 2 Utilization.

High-Throughput Catalysis.

COMMITTEE ON SCIENCE

Information unavailable at press time.

MACROMOLECULAR SECRETARIAT

Information unavailable at press time.

MATERIALS CHEMISTRY SECRETARIAT

Information unavailable at press time.

SOCIETY COMMITTEE ON EDUCATION

Information unavailable at press time.

WOMEN CHEMISTS COMMITTEE

Information unavailable at press time.

YOUNGER CHEMISTS COMMITTEE