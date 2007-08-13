EU Launches Antitrust Probe

The European Commission, a branch of the European Union, has sent a "statement of objection" to several firms inquiring about alleged efforts to fix prices of sodium chlorate. Kemira said it received an inquiry from the commission regarding antitrust activity between 1994 and 2000. Akzo Nobel and Arkema have received commission inquiries as well, and press reports indicate others are involved, too. Kemira, Akzo, and Arkema were also among 18 firms the EU charged in 2005 with fixing prices of hydrogen peroxide and derivatives sodium perborate and sodium percarbonate.
