Environment

High-throughput tests for pesticides

August 13, 2007 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 85, Issue 33
Hundreds of pesticides that have already undergone traditional toxicity studies will be among the first chemicals run through rapid computer tests under the new ToxCast program, EPA announced. The agency's National Center for Computational Toxicology, in Research Triangle Park, N.C., is spearheading the program, which will link the results of the computerized high-throughput studies to the adverse effects found previously through traditional toxicity testing on laboratory animals (C&EN, Aug. 6, page 34). The agency will use the integrated information to create a computer model for screening thousands of substances that have never undergone traditional toxicity testing. EPA plans to use the computer model to pinpoint which untested chemicals are most likely to cause adverse effects, and those substances will become candidates for additional toxicity testing.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

