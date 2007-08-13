Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

Hydrogel Could Sort Out Cellular Traffic

August 13, 2007 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 85, Issue 33
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

A surprisingly simple hydrogel made from amino acid repeat units mimics the exquisite selectivity of the giant protein pores that control traffic between the nucleus and cytoplasm and may shed light on how these pores do their job (Cell 2007, 130, 512). So-called nuclear pore complexes (NPCs) block the passage of anything larger than 30 kDa, unless the cargo is strapped to an appropriate transporter protein. But NPCs' large size has made them difficult to study structurally, so the molecular details of the pores' remarkable selectivity have remained unclear. Steffen Frey and Dirk Görlich of the Max Planck Institute for Biophysical Chemistry, Göttingen, Germany, designed and constructed a sievelike protein hydrogel from pieces of the phenylalanine- and glycine-rich protein domains thought to crowd the pores' center. Like NPCs, the hydrogel excludes molecules above 30 kDa but allows large transporter-bound cargoes to pass, presumably because the transporter binds and disrupts the hydrophobic clusters that tie the hydrogel together.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Calcium transport enzyme rocks
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Glutamic acids get chromatin to loosen up
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Structure Of Vesicle That Transports Cargo Around Cells Is Determined

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE