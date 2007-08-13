Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Synthesis

Mechanism Of Unusual Antibiotic

Picture of lactivicin bound to its target protein may aid fight against drug-resistant bacteria

by Celia Henry Arnaud
August 13, 2007 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 85, Issue 33
Advertisement

Most Popular in Synthesis

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Nat. Chem. Biol. © 2007
Phenoxyacetyl-lactivicin (electron density shown in green) complexed with penicillin-binding protein
Credit: Nat. Chem. Biol. © 2007
Phenoxyacetyl-lactivicin (electron density shown in green) complexed with penicillin-binding protein

Crystal structures of a long-neglected antibiotic may provide a starting point for more effective drugs against bacteria resistant to antibiotics such as penicillin.

The antibiotic is lactivicin, and crystal structures of it bound to penicillin-binding protein (PBP) reveal how it interacts with its target. Lactivicin is unusual because it is the only known naturally occurring PBP inhibitor that doesn't contain a β-lactam (a four-membered cyclic amide), a structural feature that is key to the biological activity of the group of antibiotics that includes penicillin and cephalosporins.

Lactivicin was first discovered more than 20 years ago, but it has languished because of its poor potency. A European team led by Christopher J. Schofield at the University of Oxford and Andr??a Dessen at the Institute of Structural Biology, in Grenoble, France, hopes to revive interest in its analogs.

Many drug-resistant bacteria have mutations in their PBPs that allow them to evade β-lactams. Instead of a β-lactam ring, lactivicin and its derivatives contain separate cycloserine and γ-lactone (a five-membered cyclic ester) rings. This structural difference allows lactivicins to recognize and inhibit mutated PBPs from resistant bacteria.

Schofield, Dessen, and coworkers have now obtained crystal structures of lactivicin and a more potent analog, phenoxyacetyl-lactivicin, each complexed with the PBP from Streptococcus pneumoniae (Nat. Chem. Biol., DOI: 10.1038/nchembio.2007.21). In both complexes, both of the lactivicin rings are open, and the antibiotics covalently bond to a serine in the protein. The researchers were surprised by "how close in structure the resultant inhibitor complex was to the analogous complex formed by reaction with a β-lactam," Schofield says.

"The work is a beautiful example of how chemistry and structural biology can converge in finding answers to important biomedical problems," says Shahriar Mobashery, an antibiotic resistance expert at the University of Notre Dame. "The mechanism is novel, and it might stimulate further study in the system by others to exploit it fully."

Schofield hopes that the structure may inspire a renewed interest in this long-neglected family of antibiotics. "This is by no means a solution to the problem of antibiotic resistance," he says. But "the structure may provide ideas to develop compounds that don't suffer from the same problems of resistance."

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
An antibiotic built for better binding
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Novel two-part lantibiotic identified
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Shape-Shifting Antibiotic Resistance

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE