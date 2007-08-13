Monsanto And Novartis In Dispute

Monsanto has filed a $100 million arbitration claim against the Sandoz subsidiary of Novartis for failure to supply all contracted doses of recombinant bovine somatotropin between 2004 and 2006. The Sandoz facility had been the only facility approved by FDA to make the finished formulation of BST used to enhance milk production from cows. However, an FDA inspection of the Sandoz facility in late 2003 led to a warning letter that limited production. Sandoz made corrections, but FDA did not lift its warning letter until 2006.
