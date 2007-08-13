More Propionic Acid For BASF

BASF is increasing its annual capacity for propionic acid at its sites in Ludwigshafen and Nanjing. Production will be expanded by 30,000 metric tons per year in Ludwigshafen and by 9,000 metric tons per year in Nanjing. Production in Nanjing is handled by BASF YPC, a joint venture of BASF and Sinopec. Once the expansion of the two facilities is complete, by mid-2009, BASF will have total annual capacity of 149,000 metric tons for the chemical, which is used as a feed grain preservative and as an intermediate in production of vitamin E, as well as active pharmaceutical ingredients, crop protection agents, solvents, food preservatives, and plastics.
