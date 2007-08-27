Autism and Fertility Drugs

I was touched by the letters on autism research (C&EN, June 25, page 4). I have a five-year-old daughter who was diagnosed with autism. The article hits upon a familiar point, which I have heard from several parents with autistic children: the correlation of taking fertility drugs and children with autism.
Drug companies have supported parents who could not conceive and aided them by developing fertility drugs. There have been no real statistical studies performed on this perceived correlation, which should trigger the interest of drug companies to perform more research. I agree that the government should obtain funding for further studies, with drug companies, to find an explanation for autism.
Cosmo V. Sabatino
Pepperell, Mass.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter