Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Biological Chemistry

Light sparks bacterial virulence

August 27, 2007 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 85, Issue 35
Advertisement

Most Popular in Biological Chemistry

The notorious pathogen Brucella abortus, which causes abortions in cows and fevers in humans, uses light to regulate its virulence, according to a new study (Science 2007, 317, 1090). A team led by Roberto A. Bogomolni of the University of California, Santa Cruz, discovered that certain bacteria, including B. abortus, contain light-sensing histidine kinases with an LOV (light, oxygen, or voltage) domain. When the protein is exposed to blue light, a flavin cofactor forms a covalent bond with a cysteine residue in the LOV domain. This reaction triggers a conformational change, which signals to the rest of the protein that a photon has been detected. According to Bogomolni's team, light increases the activity of Brucella's histidine kinase, rendering it more virulent. To boot, the researchers showed that the pathogen is 10 times more virulent after exposure to visible light than Brucella kept in the dark. Furthermore, when the researchers removed the gene that encodes the LOV kinase from the bacteria, they eliminated any light-mediated virulence.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE