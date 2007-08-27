Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Biological Chemistry

Can't Understand God's Will?

August 27, 2007 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 85, Issue 35
Advertisement

Most Popular in Biological Chemistry

I hope Michele Kosciusko Bremer can explain "the record of God's loving relationship with people" to the citizens of Iraq, Darfur, Niger, or even the 12 million people killed by the Nazis between 1940 and 1945 (C&EN, June 25, page 5). Perhaps these people, or the millions killed in Cambodia by Pol Pot were not really God's "our kind of people"—as we like to explain our own prejudices—so they don't really count.

More people have been killed during the past two millennia than ever before in the name of various monotheistic gods, from Jesus to Allah to the heretics of the Middle Ages, ad infinitum. I realize that those who want to believe will do so regardless of anything science has to say or show. When pushed, they will use the many mistranslations of suspect copies of the original text of various parts of the Bible to justify and even "prove" their positions.

What bothers me is when people tell me and anybody else who doesn't believe as they do what we should believe and want to force others to eliminate from the public discourse anything that they consider inappropriate. That applies to most fundamentalist sects—Christian, Jewish, or Muslim. I also love the explanation for the above-mentioned horrors: To wit, we as mere humans can never understand God's will or method. That is the biggest cop out of all.

The only thing I pray for is to be protected from people who know "the truth" and are willing to kill me in order to persuade me of it.

Werner Zimmt
Tucson, Ariz.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Chemtrail Paper Trail
What, Indeed, Was He Thinking?
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Deciphering The Magic Of Reality

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE