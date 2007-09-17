Hallowed Halls [+]Enlarge Credit: Texas Tech University

THE 63RD SOUTHWEST Regional Meeting (SWRM 2007), hosted by the ACS South Plains Section, with support from the Texas Tech University (TTU) department of chemistry and biochemistry, will take place from Sunday, Nov. 4, through Wednesday, Nov. 7, at the Holiday Inn Park Plaza Hotel in Lubbock, Texas.

"Fueling the Future" is the theme of this year's meeting, which will feature a range of workshops, and technical and poster sessions that span the breadth and depth of the chemical sciences. Special events will include educational programming for graduate and undergraduate students as well as educators. Visit the meeting website at www.depts.ttu.edu/chemistry/SWRM07 for up-to-date information and meeting registration.

The wide-ranging technical program will include general sessions on topics including biochemistry; chemical biology and medicinal chemistry; chemical education; and analytical, inorganic, organic, physical, and computational chemistry. Among the planned symposia are "Atomic-Level Mechanisms of Organic & Biochemical Reactions," "Chemical Biology & Medicinal Chemistry," "Chemistry Education at Community Colleges," "Metabolomics: Current Technologies & Applications," "Novel Synthesis & Asymmetric Reactions," "Physical Chemistry of Complex Fluids," "Redox Proteins: Catalytic & Regulatory Roles," "Service Learning in Chemistry," and "Surfaces & Interfaces."

SWRM 2007 will also feature two special symposia: "Condensed-Phase Structure & Dynamics: A Tribute to G. Wilse Robinson" will be organized by Mostafa El-Sayed, National Academy of Sciences, and Graham Fleming, University of California, Berkeley; and "Perchlorate in the Environment" will be hosted by Todd Anderson, TTU, and Sandy Dasgupta, University of Texas, Arlington.

For additional information on the technical program, please contact Bill Hase, technical program chair

EDUCATION. Educator's Day, scheduled for Sunday, will feature programming for K-12 educators. Two important and useful discussion sessions, "Building a Low-Cost Chemistry Laboratory" and "From TAKS to EOC: Future & Consequences," will be held at the conference site.

A special informative workshop, "Fueling Knowledge: Make Your Own Biofuel," will take place at the TTU department of chemistry and biochemistry. The extremely popular K-12 Demo Slam for Teachers will also take place at TTU on Sunday, and a student version hosted by the Lubbock Science Spectrum will be held there Monday. Transportation for the TTU events will be provided, but you must register for the meeting in order to participate.

Several university-level educational events are scheduled for Monday and Tuesday. In addition to a special symposium, "Innovations in Electronic Education in Chemistry & the Smart Classroom," four major textbook publishers-Houghton Mifflin, McGraw-Hill, Prentice Hall, and Thomson-will host a free Publishers' Luncheon event for interested conference attendees, but preregistration is required. Each of these publishers will staff a hospitality suite as well.

Students are encouraged to participate in the undergraduate poster session and the graduate school recruiting fair, which will take place Tuesday at the conference hotel. The TTU department of chemistry and biochemistry is hosting a reception and campus tour that day. Transportation to and from the event will be provided.

SPECIAL EVENTS. SWRM 2007 social events begin Sunday night with a mixer and buffet that will feature wines from award-winning local wineries Cap*Rock and Llano Estacado. The Lubbock area is renowned for its fine wines. A winery tour and tasting is scheduled for Monday night, offering unlimited sampling. Be sure to register early for the winery tour event, as space is limited.

All registered attendees are invited to a complimentary breakfast on Tuesday hosted by ACS Board member and District IV Director Eric Bigham. Members of ACS governance will also be present to discuss recent actions from the ACS national meeting. Attendees are encouraged to bring their ideas, questions, or concerns about ACS.

Ann Nalley, ACS past-president, will be the featured speaker at the SWRM 2007 Women Chemists Luncheon on Tuesday. The SWRM 2007 Awards Banquet will be held on Tuesday evening and will feature presentation of regional awards, including the Southwest Regional Award and the Southwest Regional Teacher of the Year Award. Purchase your tickets early, as seating is limited.

SWRM will feature the ACS Career Fair hosted by the ACS Department of Career Management & Development. The comprehensive career resource center will provide an array of services, including online job searches, on-site job interviews, career workshops, and one-on-one résumé reviews and career assistance sessions. These services are open to ACS members and national and student affiliates.

The center will offer the following career workshops on Tuesday, beginning at 9 AM: "Job Searching Strategies," "Résumé Preparation for Chemical Professionals," and "Interviewing Skills for Chemical Professionals." Individual résumé reviews will be conducted during operating hours. Bring a copy of your résumé. Meeting attendees must register for all career-related events.

The exposition will be held in the Main Atrium Terrace of the Holiday Inn Park Plaza, directly adjacent to most of the session rooms. The physical arrangement of the exhibition area maximizes the opportunity for attendees to interact with exhibitors, and coffee breaks will take place in the exhibit area. The exhibition will showcase products and services as well as academic exhibitors.

Some space is still available.

HOUSING AND TRAVEL. SWRM 2007 has reserved a block of rooms at the Holiday Inn Park Plaza. Direct reservations are available through the SWRM 2007 website or by calling the hotel at (806) 797-3241. Ask for the ACS SWRM code to receive the special rate of $89 per night. Group rooming lists or individual reservations must be submitted prior to Oct. 13 to ensure the special rate.

Hotel parking is free. Daily round-trip shuttles will also be provided from the conference hotel to the Lubbock Depot District, the arts and entertainment center featuring the city's best restaurants and nightclubs.

Lubbock Preston Smith International Airport is located just north of town, about a 20-minute drive from the conference hotel. Typical taxi fare between the hotel and airport is about $25. For additional details, maps of Lubbock and TTU, and hotel layout, consult the "Hotel" section of the SWRM 2007 Web page.

