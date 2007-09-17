A Chemist In Charge

Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN
8538cov_fox41cxd.jpg
« Prev
Next »
8538cov_fox41cxd.jpg
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

September 17, 2007 Cover

Volume 85, Issue 38

Marye Anne Fox, chancellor of UC San Diego, reflects on the challenges of leading a top-tier research university

Credit:

Full Article
Volume 85 | Issue 38
« Prev
Next »

All Issues

Careers

A Chemist In Charge

Marye Anne Fox, chancellor of UC San Diego, reflects on the challenges of leading a top-tier research university

Big-Time Painting

The market demands paints and resins that durably protect the infrastructure yet are easy to use

Chemistry Isn't Just For Majors

Professors design curricula for creating chemically conversant consumers

  • Environment

    Tweaking Coffee's Flavor Chemistry

    Roasting, cooling, and storage conditions affect the chemicals that contribute to brew's flavor and aroma

  • Business

    Foiling Corrosion Involves Outsmarting Metals' Nature

  • Energy

    Renewable Fuels Face Bumpy Road

    Officials say policy changes are needed to support widespread use of ethanol fuel

ADVERTISEMENT

Science Concentrates

More
image name
Physical Chemistry

Terminal Gold-Oxo Complexes Debut

Unexpected complexes required extensive characterization to convince chemists of their existence

Business & Policy Concentrates

More
ADVERTISEMENT

ACS NEWS

More

NEWSCRIPTS

EDITORIAL

REACTIONS FROM OUR READERS

Job listings

visit
ADVERTISEMENT