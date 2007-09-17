Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

ACS Honors Heroes Of Chemistry 2007

Medical, energy, and environmental breakthroughs hailed in Boston

by Linda R. Raber
September 17, 2007 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 85, Issue 38
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Peter Cutts Photography
From left, Richard J. LaDuca, senior director of business development; Hero Greg Whited, Susan Whited, Michael V. Arbige, executive vice president of innovation.
Credit: Peter Cutts Photography
From left, Richard J. LaDuca, senior director of business development; Hero Greg Whited, Susan Whited, Michael V. Arbige, executive vice president of innovation.

An improved antipsychotic medicine; a cost-effective, environmentally friendly polyester production process; a new treatment for patients with iron overload from transfusions; a new method using corn instead of petrochemicals to create numerous products; and a process that improves packaging for food are the inventions of the 2007 Heroes of Chemistry. Twenty-two of the research chemists responsible for these accomplishments were honored at the recent ACS national meeting in Boston. Individuals were nominated by their companies, and the winners were chosen by an ACS panel.

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Peter Cutts Photography
Hero Ronald P. Knudsen and ACS President Catherine T. Hunt.
Credit: Peter Cutts Photography
Hero Ronald P. Knudsen and ACS President Catherine T. Hunt.
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Peter Cutts Photography
Front row (from left): Hero Catherine H. Babowicz, Hero Charles E. Nakamura; back row (from left) Thomas M. Connelly Jr., executive vice president and chief innovation officer; John Pierce, vice president of biobased technology; Uma Chowdhry, senior vice president and chief science and technology officer.
Credit: Peter Cutts Photography
Front row (from left): Hero Catherine H. Babowicz, Hero Charles E. Nakamura; back row (from left) Thomas M. Connelly Jr., executive vice president and chief innovation officer; John Pierce, vice president of biobased technology; Uma Chowdhry, senior vice president and chief science and technology officer.
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Peter Cutts Photography
Front row (from left) Hero Harry R. Howard Jr., Hero John A. Lowe III, Hero Arthur A. Nagel; back row (from left) John L. LaMattina, president of global R&D; Martin Jefson, vice president of central nervous system drugs (CNS); Annabella Villalobos, vice president of CNS; Bruce Rogers, director of CNS; Mark Noe.
Credit: Peter Cutts Photography
Front row (from left) Hero Harry R. Howard Jr., Hero John A. Lowe III, Hero Arthur A. Nagel; back row (from left) John L. LaMattina, president of global R&D; Martin Jefson, vice president of central nervous system drugs (CNS); Annabella Villalobos, vice president of CNS; Bruce Rogers, director of CNS; Mark Noe.
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Peter Cutts Photography
Front row (from left) Heroes Hanspeter Nick, Bernard Faller, Carsten Spanka; back row (from left) Heroes Peter BÜhlmayer, Paul Zbinden, René Lattmann.
Credit: Peter Cutts Photography
Front row (from left) Heroes Hanspeter Nick, Bernard Faller, Carsten Spanka; back row (from left) Heroes Peter BÜhlmayer, Paul Zbinden, René Lattmann.
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Peter Cutts Photography
Front row (from left): Jeff Lievense, Hero Ann Adkesson, Hero Dennis Adkesson; back row (from left) Bob Fisher, Pete Boynton, Lynn Grider.
Credit: Peter Cutts Photography
Front row (from left): Jeff Lievense, Hero Ann Adkesson, Hero Dennis Adkesson; back row (from left) Bob Fisher, Pete Boynton, Lynn Grider.
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Peter Cutts Photography
Front row (from left) Hero Art Chester, Hero Tom Degnan, Jocelyn Kowalski; back row (from left) Emil Jacobs, vice president of R&;D; Hero David Olso, Hero Jeffrey S. Beck, Hero Sharon McCullen, Hero Jeevan S. Abichandi.
Credit: Peter Cutts Photography
Front row (from left) Hero Art Chester, Hero Tom Degnan, Jocelyn Kowalski; back row (from left) Emil Jacobs, vice president of R&;D; Hero David Olso, Hero Jeffrey S. Beck, Hero Sharon McCullen, Hero Jeevan S. Abichandi.

"Our Heroes of Chemistry this year represent the very best in scientific innovation," said ACS President Catherine T. Hunt at the awards event. "We at ACS applaud them and their corporate management for improving our lives through chemistry in so many ways."

The Heroes of Chemistry program, started in 1996 by ACS, honors industrial chemists and chemical engineers who create commercially successful products that improve the quality of life.

The following are descriptions of the companies' products and achievements and the names of the people selected as this year's Heroes of Chemistry.

Chevron Phillips Chemical, The Woodlands, Texas, developed the Selective 1-Hexene Process (S1H), a revolutionary way to manufacture hexene, a critical component of polyethylene, which is a plastic resin used to produce plastic pipe, film, detergent bottles, and food and beverage containers. S1H is the first and only commercial process to selectively produce comonomer-grade 1-hexene from ethylene, thereby revolutionizing α-olefin technology. The process yields 93% selectivity to 1-hexene with high product purity. The 1-hexene comonomer improves polyethylene, making it an ideal product for packaging foods and allowing for safe and economical shipment and storage of food products around the world.

The individual honored for this research is Ronald D. Knudsen, a former senior research associate at Chevron Phillips Chemical. He is now a senior consultant for the company.

DuPont, Wilmington, Del., with partners Genencor International, Palo Alto, Calif., and Tate & Lyle, Decatur, Ill., developed a new method to use corn instead of petrochemicals to produce propanediol (PDO), which can be formulated into a number of industrial products. Bio-PDO, a key ingredient in the production of DuPont Sorona, a new renewably sourced DuPont polymer for clothing, carpeting, plastics, and other products, uses 30-40% less energy to produce than petroleum-based PDO. Bio-PDO is also being marketed as a glycol replacement in formulations ranging from aircraft deicing fluids to cosmetics and is the key ingredient in DuPont's newest polymer family, DuPont Cerenol polyols. Production of 100 million lb of Bio-PDO is saving 10 million gal of gasoline per year.

Researchers honored for this research are Dennis M. Adkesson, a process engineer with Tate & Lyle, A. E. Staley Manufacturing, Decatur, Ill.; Catherine H. Babowicz, a process engineer at DuPont; Charles E. Nakamura, a biochemist at DuPont; and Gregory M. Whited, a microbiologist at Genencor International.

ExxonMobil Research & Engineering, Fairfax, Va., developed PxMax, the world's most selective catalytic process for producing p-xylene, a key component in the manufacture of polyethylene terephthalate. PET has myriad uses, including woven materials in clothing and home furnishings, containers, liquid-crystal displays, films, and coatings. PxMax dramatically reduces the cost of producing p-xylene. It also has environmental benefits because the process generates less waste and significantly reduces the energy needed to produce p-xylene.

The researchers honored include Jeevan S. Abichandani, R&D manager at Univation, an ExxonMobil joint venture. From ExxonMobil Research & Engineering are Jeffrey S. Beck, manager of corporate strategic research; Art Chester, who retired as a senior scientific adviser; Tom Degnan, manager of breakthrough and leads generation; and Jocelyn Kowalski, a consultant to ExxonMobil's catalyst technology group. Also on the team are Sharon McCullen, an attorney with Morgan Lewis in Philadelphia, and David Olso, who has retired, having worked in ExxonMobil's Central Research Laboratory for more than 35 years.

Novartis AG, Basel, Switzerland, developed Exjade (deferasirox) as a new treatment to help patients who get an iron overload from blood transfusions. A breakthrough in chelation therapy, Exjade is given once daily in liquid form. Iron chelation is often necessary to prevent potentially life-threatening complications of excess iron in patients who receive regular blood transfusions for diseases such as thalassemia, myelodysplastic syndromes, sickle cell disease, and other anemias. Tens of thousands of children and adults around the world have these diseases. For many, the need for transfusions and chelation are lifelong. A single dose of Exjade works throughout the entire day, removing excess iron-including highly toxic labile plasma (unbound) iron-from key organs such as the liver and heart.

Heroes from Novartis who were honored are Peter BÜhlmayer, senior research scientist and program team head in the department of autoimmunity and transplantation; Bernard Faller, who leads the preclinical profiling unit; René Lattmann, a senior research investigator; Hanspeter Nick, senior scientist; Carsten Spanka, senior research investigator; and Paul Zbinden, who was a lab head until 2002, when he moved to Solvias, where he now works as a project leader in the business unit contract synthesis. Also honored is Pierre Acklin, who died in 2006. He had been head of analytical and imaging sciences for the discovery technology department at Novartis.

Researchers at Pfizer, Groton, Conn., developed Geodon (ziprasidone HCl), which was approved by the Food & Drug Administration in 2001. It is an atypical antipsychotic medicine that offers dosing flexibility, proven efficacy, and a favorable side-effect profile. Unlike many other atypical antipsychotics, Geodon does not cause weight gain during long-term therapy, which is a significant advantage. Also marketed under the trademark Zeldox, Geodon is available in more than 85 markets. It became the fastest growing atypical antipsychotic in the U.S. market in 2006 and had worldwide sales in that year of $758 million.

Contributors to this project are Harry R. Howard Jr., retired associate research fellow; John A. Lowe III, a senior research fellow; and Arthur A. Nagel, retired principal research investigator and research adviser with Pfizer.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
ACS honors industrial teams with 2019 Heroes of Chemistry Award
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
ACS honors industrial teams with 2019 Heroes of Chemistry award
ACS honors its 2018 Heroes of Chemistry

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE