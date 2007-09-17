ACS ProSpectives Conferences provide medicinal chemists and life scientists in industry with focused conferences that explore the discovery, development, and production of pharmaceuticals and therapeutics. The following conferences are planned for the remainder of 2007. Full information along with instructions for signing up are available on the Web at chemistry.org/prospectives.
Sept. 30-Oct. 3. Process Chemistry in the Pharmaceutical Industry. Boston. Chairs: Joe Armstrong of Merck and Chris Senanayake of Boehringer-Ingelheim.
Oct. 28-30. PK/PD for Medicinal Chemists. Philadelphia. Chairs: David Rodrigues of Bristol-Myers Squibb and David Christ of SNC Partners.
Nov. 4-6. Successful Biologics: Formulation to Manufacturing. Philadelphia. Chairs: Wenchang Ji of Amgen and LaToya Jones Braun of the University of Colorado.
