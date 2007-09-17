Bayer May Build European MDI Plant

Bayer MaterialScience is mulling a 400,000-metric-ton-per-year plant to make the polyurethane component methylene diphenyl diisocyanate (MDI) somewhere in Europe by 2012. The company says it will make a decision on the new plant, which would be Europe's largest, next year following a feasibility study. The project would include MDI precursors nitrobenzene, aniline, and diphenylmethane diamine. The MDI unit, the company says, would use a new technology in the final phosgenation step that reduces energy consumption and emissions.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter