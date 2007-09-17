Boehringer, Ablynx Sign Antibody Pact

Boehringer Ingelheim and the biopharmaceutical company Ablynx will collaborate on the discovery and development of as many as 10 therapeutics based on Ablynx's Nanobody technology. Under the deal, Ablynx will receive more than $100 million from Boehringer, including $20 million in the form of an equity investment. Immunology, oncology, and respiratory drugs are being targeted. According to Ablynx, Nanobodies comprise a novel class of therapeutic proteins based on single-domain antibody fragments.
