Thanks for featuring Heifer International's new Little Rock, Ark., headquarters in "Building Green" (C&EN, July 16, page 11). It's a good, informative article with solid reporting.
Over time, Heifer will save money—a lot of money—by building green, and that ultimately made our choice a business decision. Recognition from the American Institute of Architects is nice, but we did it to save money on energy in the long run. That will ultimately mean more aid going to our projects to end hunger and poverty to fulfill our missions.
Had we been a public company, we would have had to watch our quarterly earnings reports rather than be able to look ahead to 50 years of lower energy bills. Presumably, if greener buildings become the norm it will cost less as well and make it easier for public companies to enjoy the long-term benefits. And Heifer will have played a role in making that possible.
Ray White
Public Information Director, Heifer International
Little Rock, Ark.
