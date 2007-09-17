Call for Nominations for Morley Medal

The ACS Cleveland Section is soliciting nominations for the Morley Medal, which recognizes significant contributions to chemistry through achievements in research, teaching, engineering, research administration, public service, outstanding service to humanity, or industrial progress.
Nominations should include a letter highlighting the significant contributions of the candidate and a curriculum vitae listing the candidate's education, professional experience and activities, awards and honors, offices held, and specifics on significant contributions.
The nomination packet should also include a representative list of references to the candidate's more important contributions, an evaluation of the significance of these achievements, and a listing of the nominee's most noteworthy publications and patents. Strong seconding letters are suggested. The specific reference for every publication or patent is neither required nor encouraged. Nominations may be made by any member of ACS, the Royal Society of Chemistry, or the Chemical Institute of Canada.
The area of eligibility includes those parts of the U.S. and Canada within about 250 miles of Cleveland. The contributions for which the award is given should have been made by the awardee when a resident of that area. If a major contribution was made elsewhere, the nominee should have continued to make contributions while a resident of that area. The medal will be presented at a meeting of the Cleveland Section, and the recipient will deliver the Edward W. Morley Lecture.
Nominations should be sent (preferably in an electronic Word file) to Kenneth W. Street, chair of the Cleveland Section Awards Committee, at kenneth.w.street@nasa.gov. His mailing address is NASA-GRC, MS 23-2, 21000 Brookpark Rd., Cleveland, OH 44135-3127. The deadline for receipt of nominations is Dec. 3.
