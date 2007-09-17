Advertisement

People

Chemluminary Award Winners Honored

Divisions, sections, and individuals recognized for efforts on behalf of ACS

September 17, 2007 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 85, Issue 38
HAPPY BUNCH
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Peter Cutts Photography
Divisional Activities Committee representative Barbara E. Moriarty (left) congratulates Polymer Chemistry Division members (from left) Janelle M. Hampton, Erica H. Martin, Dennis W. Smith, and Kathleen O. Havelka. ACS President-Elect Bruce Bursten (far right) lends a hand.
Credit: Peter Cutts Photography
Divisional Activities Committee representative Barbara E. Moriarty (left) congratulates Polymer Chemistry Division members (from left) Janelle M. Hampton, Erica H. Martin, Dennis W. Smith, and Kathleen O. Havelka. ACS President-Elect Bruce Bursten (far right) lends a hand.

The 9th annual ChemLuminary Award celebration was held on the evening of Aug. 21 at the Westin Copley Place during the ACS national meeting in Boston. Twelve committees handed out a total of 42 awards, which recognize the efforts on behalf of ACS.

Listed here are the winning division, section, or individual, organized by committee sponsoring the award. Local section size categories are determined by the number of members: small, 50–100; medium-small, 200–399; medium 400–799; medium-large, 800–1,599; large, 1,600–3,199; and very large, more than 3,199.

Committee on Chemistry & Public Affairs ACS President's Award for Local Section Government Affairs: Green Mountain Section, Minnesota Section, Delaware Section

Committee on Community Activities

Best Student Affiliate Event: Wisconsin Section

Most Original Hands-On Activity or Chemical Demonstration: Northeastern Section

Outstanding Community Involvement in National Chemistry Week: Indiana Section

Outstanding Event for a Specific Audience: Michigan State University Section

Outstanding Event for the Public Using the Yearly Theme: Pittsburgh Section

Outstanding Industrial Involvement: Southwest Louisiana Section

Outstanding On-Going National Chemistry Week Event: Erie Section

Outstanding Teacher Program: Cleveland Section

Committee on Divisional Activities

Recognition of Innovation & Outstanding Service to Members of a Division: Division of Chemical Information, Division of Polymer Chemistry Inc., Division of Chemical Technicians, Division of Fuel Chemistry

CONGRATULATIONS
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Peter Cutts Photography
Janet Smith (center) accepts the Outstanding Project SEED Program Award for the Trenton Section. With her are Barbara Moriarty of the Divisional Activities Committee and President-Elect Bursten.
Credit: Peter Cutts Photography
Janet Smith (center) accepts the Outstanding Project SEED Program Award for the Trenton Section. With her are Barbara Moriarty of the Divisional Activities Committee and President-Elect Bursten.

Committee on Economic & Professional Affairs

Outstanding Section Career Program Award (Small to Medium-Large): Detroit Section

Outstanding Section Career Program Award (Large to Very Large): Northeastern Section

Joint Committee on Section/Division Interaction

Section/Division Interaction Award: Midland Section, Division of Chemical Technicians

Committee on Local Section Activities

DELIGHTED
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Peter Cutts Photography
Ingrid Montes (center) accepted the award for Outstanding Continuing Public Relations Program of a Local Section on behalf of the Puerto Rico Section. With her are Russ Johnson, chair of the Committee on Public Affairs &amp; Communications, and ACS President Catherine T. Hunt.
Credit: Peter Cutts Photography
Ingrid Montes (center) accepted the award for Outstanding Continuing Public Relations Program of a Local Section on behalf of the Puerto Rico Section. With her are Russ Johnson, chair of the Committee on Public Affairs &amp; Communications, and ACS President Catherine T. Hunt.

Best Activity or Program in a Section Stimulating Membership Involvement: Georgia Section

Most Innovative New Activity or Program in a Local Section: Northeastern Section

Outstanding Performance by a Local Section Very Large Size Category Award: North Jersey Section

Outstanding Performance by a Local Section Large Size Category Award: Minnesota Section

HERE'S TO YOU
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Peter Cutts Photography
John J. Fortman accepts the 2007 Helen M. Free Award for Public Outreach from Free (left) and ACS President Hunt.
Credit: Peter Cutts Photography
John J. Fortman accepts the 2007 Helen M. Free Award for Public Outreach from Free (left) and ACS President Hunt.

Outstanding Performance by a Local Section Medium-Large Size Category Award: Indiana Section

Outstanding Performance by a Local Section Medium Size Category Award: Midland Section

Outstanding Performance by a Local Section Medium-Small Size Category Award: Illinois Heartland Section, Savannah River Section

Outstanding Performance by a Section Small Size Category Award: Pensacola Section

Committee on Minority Affairs

Best Overall Local Section Minority Affairs Committee: Indiana-Kentucky Border Section

Committee on Project SEED

Outstanding Project SEED Program Award: Trenton Section

Committee on Public Relations & Communications

Helen M. Free Award for Public Outreach: John J. Fortman, Wright State University

Outstanding Continuing Public Relations Program of a Local Section: Puerto Rico Section

Best New Public Relations Program of a Local Section: Georgia Section

Society Committee on Education

ACS Student Affiliates Chapter Interaction Award: St. Louis Section

Outstanding High School Student Program Award: North Jersey Section

Outstanding Kids & Chemistry Award: Delaware Section

Women Chemists Committee

Outstanding Outreach to Girls or Young Women: Georgia Section, Richland Section

Outstanding Overall Women Chemists Committee: California Section

Outstanding Single Event Promoting Women: Georgia Section

Younger Chemists Committee

Outstanding or Creative Section Younger Chemists Committee Event: Western New York Section

Outstanding Section Younger Chemists Committee: Minnesota Section

Outstanding New Section Younger Chemists Committee: Indiana-Kentucky Border Section

Outstanding Programming for Younger Chemists by a Division: Division of Chemical Information

