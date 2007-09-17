Chemluminary Award Winners Honored

The 9th annual ChemLuminary Award celebration was held on the evening of Aug. 21 at the Westin Copley Place during the ACS national meeting in Boston. Twelve committees handed out a total of 42 awards, which recognize the efforts on behalf of ACS.
Listed here are the winning division, section, or individual, organized by committee sponsoring the award. Local section size categories are determined by the number of members: small, 50–100; medium-small, 200–399; medium 400–799; medium-large, 800–1,599; large, 1,600–3,199; and very large, more than 3,199.
Committee on Chemistry & Public Affairs ACS President's Award for Local Section Government Affairs: Green Mountain Section, Minnesota Section, Delaware Section
Committee on Community Activities
Best Student Affiliate Event: Wisconsin Section
Most Original Hands-On Activity or Chemical Demonstration: Northeastern Section
Outstanding Community Involvement in National Chemistry Week: Indiana Section
Outstanding Event for a Specific Audience: Michigan State University Section
Outstanding Event for the Public Using the Yearly Theme: Pittsburgh Section
Outstanding Industrial Involvement: Southwest Louisiana Section
Outstanding On-Going National Chemistry Week Event: Erie Section
Outstanding Teacher Program: Cleveland Section
Committee on Divisional Activities
Recognition of Innovation & Outstanding Service to Members of a Division: Division of Chemical Information, Division of Polymer Chemistry Inc., Division of Chemical Technicians, Division of Fuel Chemistry
Committee on Economic & Professional Affairs
Outstanding Section Career Program Award (Small to Medium-Large): Detroit Section
Outstanding Section Career Program Award (Large to Very Large): Northeastern Section
Joint Committee on Section/Division Interaction
Section/Division Interaction Award: Midland Section, Division of Chemical Technicians
Committee on Local Section Activities
Best Activity or Program in a Section Stimulating Membership Involvement: Georgia Section
Most Innovative New Activity or Program in a Local Section: Northeastern Section
Outstanding Performance by a Local Section Very Large Size Category Award: North Jersey Section
Outstanding Performance by a Local Section Large Size Category Award: Minnesota Section
Outstanding Performance by a Local Section Medium-Large Size Category Award: Indiana Section
Outstanding Performance by a Local Section Medium Size Category Award: Midland Section
Outstanding Performance by a Local Section Medium-Small Size Category Award: Illinois Heartland Section, Savannah River Section
Outstanding Performance by a Section Small Size Category Award: Pensacola Section
Committee on Minority Affairs
Best Overall Local Section Minority Affairs Committee: Indiana-Kentucky Border Section
Committee on Project SEED
Outstanding Project SEED Program Award: Trenton Section
Committee on Public Relations & Communications
Helen M. Free Award for Public Outreach: John J. Fortman, Wright State University
Outstanding Continuing Public Relations Program of a Local Section: Puerto Rico Section
Best New Public Relations Program of a Local Section: Georgia Section
Society Committee on Education
ACS Student Affiliates Chapter Interaction Award: St. Louis Section
Outstanding High School Student Program Award: North Jersey Section
Outstanding Kids & Chemistry Award: Delaware Section
Women Chemists Committee
Outstanding Outreach to Girls or Young Women: Georgia Section, Richland Section
Outstanding Overall Women Chemists Committee: California Section
Outstanding Single Event Promoting Women: Georgia Section
Younger Chemists Committee
Outstanding or Creative Section Younger Chemists Committee Event: Western New York Section
Outstanding Section Younger Chemists Committee: Minnesota Section
Outstanding New Section Younger Chemists Committee: Indiana-Kentucky Border Section
Outstanding Programming for Younger Chemists by a Division: Division of Chemical Information
