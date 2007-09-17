Coal Gasification: Old Versus New

The article about Eastman's gasification plans reminded me of my experience with coal gasification 60 years ago in Czechoslovakia and 30 years ago in the U.S. (C&EN, Aug. 6, page 10). In both cases, we experienced too many problems and switched to natural gas. One of the problems involved blockages in the gasifier outlet that were difficult to dislodge. In one case, we considered dropping an explosive charge into the gasifier! I trust the new technology developed by Eastman has been tested and will be successful.
Rudolph Pick
Pompano Beach, Fla.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter