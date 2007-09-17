DSM Rearranges Assets In Shanghai

DSM will close its Gonglu location in Shanghai and instead expand manufacturing in Xinghuo, another part of Shanghai. About 200 people are employed in Gong??lu. Some of them will find employment in Xinghuo or at the Shanghai campus, now under construction, where DSM will conduct all its R&D in China. In Xinghuo, DSM intends to expand production of vitamins, intermediates, and green tea extract.
