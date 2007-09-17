Dow Pushes Into Epoxy Systems

Dow Chemical has signed agreements to acquire three companies that formulate epoxy systems. Dow says the deals, to be completed by Nov. 1, are consistent with a strategy to invest in businesses downstream of its basic chemical products. The firm is acquiring Poly-Carb and GNS Technologies in the U.S. and UPPC in Germany. The companies formulate epoxy resins systems for coatings, adhesives, corrosion control, and other applications.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter