Drugmakers Form Delivery Alliances

Wyeth has entered a development and license agreement with Flamel Technologies to apply Flamel's Medusa drug delivery technology to a currently marketed protein drug. Flamel says the polymer-based technology allows controlled-release formulas of proteins, peptides, and other therapeutic molecules. Japan's Otsuka Pharmaceutical, meanwhile, has agreed to investigate the use of Penwest Pharmaceuticals' TIMERx drug delivery technology on an undisclosed compound. TIMERx is a controlled-release matrix based on xanthan and locust bean gums.
