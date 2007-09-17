DuPont Urges Faster Phaseout Of HCFCs

DuPont is urging nations to speed up the phaseout of hydrochlorofluorocarbon (HCFC) refrigerants both to protect Earth's upper atmosphere and to reduce emission of global-warming gases. The call comes as diplomats convene in Montreal this week to discuss adjustments to the Montreal protocol, the 20-year-old international treaty that led to a phaseout of chlorofluorocarbon refrigerants and a subsequent improvement in the integrity of Earth's upper atmospheric ozone layer. Mack McFarland, DuPont's chief atmospheric scientist, explains that his firm is urging consideration of alternative refrigerants including hydrofluorocarbon and other gases along with more efficient use of energy to restrict global-warming gas releases.
