Employment Jumps In August

U.S. chemical industry employment rose in August, according to seasonally adjusted data from the Labor Department, spurred by an increase in production workers. The government figures show the industry had a total of 875,600 employees in August, up 2,000 from July and 2,700 from the comparable month in 2006. Production workers increased by 1,900 from July to 515,200. This number, however, was down by 700 from August last year.
