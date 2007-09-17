Evonik Is New Name For RAG, Degussa

RAG, the German conglomerate that acquired the specialty chemicals maker Degussa last year, has rebranded itself as Evonik Industries in advance of a stock offering expected during the first half of 2008. Corporate names such as RAG and Degussa will no longer be used. Werner Müller, CEO of Evonik, says the company will benefit from the global "megatrend" of improving and increasing energy efficiency.
