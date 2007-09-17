Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

People

LaMer Award Winner Announced; Call For Nominations

September 17, 2007 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 85, Issue 38
Advertisement

Most Popular in People

Amanda J. Haes, assistant professor of chemistry at the University of Iowa, is the winner of the 38th Victor K. LaMer Award, presented by the ACS Colloid & Surface Chemistry Division. The award recognizes an outstanding Ph.D. thesis accepted by a U.S. or Canadian university during the previous three-year period.

Haes's thesis, completed under the mentorship of Richard Van Duyne of Northwestern University, focused on the development of a new class of ultrasensitive nanosensors based on localized surface plasmon resonance (LSPR) spectroscopy. As winner of the award, Haes received $2,500 and a plaque, and she delivered a talk on "Designing Novel Biosensors from the Nanoscale Up" at the 81st Colloid & Surface Science Symposium, held in June at the University of Delaware.

Nominations are now being sought for the 2008 Victor K. LaMer Award. The nomination may be made by the thesis adviser or anyone familiar with the nominee's work. Send a letter of nomination, a copy of the Ph.D. thesis, a supporting letter, and a biography of the nominee as four separate PDF files to Darrell Velegol at velegol@psu.edu. Nominations from previous years must be resubmitted, and materials must be received by Nov. 30.

This section is compiled by Linda Wang. Announcements of awards may be sent to l_wang@acs.org.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Call for Nominations for Young Innovator Award
Micro-, Nanofluidics Nominations Wanted
Call For Nominations For The 2009 AkzoNobel Award

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE