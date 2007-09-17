LaMer Award Winner Announced; Call For Nominations

Amanda J. Haes, assistant professor of chemistry at the University of Iowa, is the winner of the 38th Victor K. LaMer Award, presented by the ACS Colloid & Surface Chemistry Division. The award recognizes an outstanding Ph.D. thesis accepted by a U.S. or Canadian university during the previous three-year period.
Haes's thesis, completed under the mentorship of Richard Van Duyne of Northwestern University, focused on the development of a new class of ultrasensitive nanosensors based on localized surface plasmon resonance (LSPR) spectroscopy. As winner of the award, Haes received $2,500 and a plaque, and she delivered a talk on "Designing Novel Biosensors from the Nanoscale Up" at the 81st Colloid & Surface Science Symposium, held in June at the University of Delaware.
Nominations are now being sought for the 2008 Victor K. LaMer Award. The nomination may be made by the thesis adviser or anyone familiar with the nominee's work. Send a letter of nomination, a copy of the Ph.D. thesis, a supporting letter, and a biography of the nominee as four separate PDF files to Darrell Velegol at velegol@psu.edu. Nominations from previous years must be resubmitted, and materials must be received by Nov. 30.
