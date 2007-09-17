Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

People

Nominations Sought For Medicinal Chemistry Awards

September 17, 2007 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 85, Issue 38
Advertisement

Most Popular in People

The ACS Division of Medicinal Chemistry is accepting nominations for several awards.

The 2008 Division of Medicinal Chemistry Award is open to any scientist or team of scientists from the U.S. or abroad whose research has had-directly or indirectly-a significant effect on medicinal chemistry. Emphasis will be placed on scientists whose accomplishments have not already been recognized.

The David W. Robertson Award for Excellence in Medicinal Chemistry recognizes seminal contributions by young scientists to medicinal chemistry. Nominees must be age 40 or younger at the time of nomination and have had a primary role in the discovery of a novel therapeutic agent(s), target(s), theoretical concept(s) in medicinal chemistry or drug discovery, and/or made a significant discovery that enhances the field of medicinal chemistry.

The Robert M. Scarborough Award for Excellence in Medicinal Chemistry recognizes individuals who have had primary, leading roles in the discovery of novel therapeutic agents or who have otherwise made significant discoveries that enhance medicinal chemistry. Nominees must be under the age of 50 at the time of nomination and are expected to have demonstrated creativity and insight in medicinal chemistry and/or biology.

Nomination packages should be sent electronically to David P. Rotella, chair of the Division of Medicinal Chemistry, at rotelld@wyeth.com by Nov. 1. For specifics on what to include, visit the division's website at wiz2.pharm.wayne.edu.

This section is compiled by Linda Wang. Announcements of awards may be sent to l_wang@acs.org.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Nominations for 2024 Award for Creativity in Molecular Design and Synthesis open
Nominations sought for award in creativity in molecular design
Call for nominations for ACS North Jersey Section award

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE