Nominations Sought For Medicinal Chemistry Awards

The ACS Division of Medicinal Chemistry is accepting nominations for several awards.
The 2008 Division of Medicinal Chemistry Award is open to any scientist or team of scientists from the U.S. or abroad whose research has had-directly or indirectly-a significant effect on medicinal chemistry. Emphasis will be placed on scientists whose accomplishments have not already been recognized.
The David W. Robertson Award for Excellence in Medicinal Chemistry recognizes seminal contributions by young scientists to medicinal chemistry. Nominees must be age 40 or younger at the time of nomination and have had a primary role in the discovery of a novel therapeutic agent(s), target(s), theoretical concept(s) in medicinal chemistry or drug discovery, and/or made a significant discovery that enhances the field of medicinal chemistry.
The Robert M. Scarborough Award for Excellence in Medicinal Chemistry recognizes individuals who have had primary, leading roles in the discovery of novel therapeutic agents or who have otherwise made significant discoveries that enhance medicinal chemistry. Nominees must be under the age of 50 at the time of nomination and are expected to have demonstrated creativity and insight in medicinal chemistry and/or biology.
Nomination packages should be sent electronically to David P. Rotella, chair of the Division of Medicinal Chemistry, at rotelld@wyeth.com by Nov. 1. For specifics on what to include, visit the division's website at wiz2.pharm.wayne.edu.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter