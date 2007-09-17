Pfizer To Cease output In Sandwich

Pfizer will end all active pharmaceutical ingredient manufacturing at its site in Sandwich, England. The decision, which will result in the loss of about 420 jobs over the next two years, follows the 2005 announcement of a manufacturing scale-back at the site that affected some 400 jobs. Pfizer says it remains committed to conducting R&D in Sandwich, which earlier this year was identified as one of the firm's four key research locations.
