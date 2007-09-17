Roundtable Seeks Targeted Proposals

The ACS Green Chemistry Institute (GCI) Pharmaceutical Roundtable is seeking applications for its 2008 research grant program.
The formal Request for Proposals is available on the ACS GCI Pharmaceutical Roundtable website: chemistry.org/greenchemistryinstitute/pharma_roundtable.html. The application deadline is Oct. 12. Contact gcipr@acs.org with questions. Proposals are sought from academic institutions worldwide for work on these targeted research areas:
◾ Amide formation, avoiding poor atom economy reagents
◾ OH activation for nucleophilic substitution
◾ Amide reduction without hydride reagents
◾ Safe and environmentally friendly Mitsunobu reactions
◾ Oxidation/epoxidation reactions without the use of chlorinated solvents
◾ C-H activation of aromatics (crosscouplings avoiding the preparation of haloaromatics)
◾ Chiral amine synthesis (aldehyde or ketone + NH3 + 'X')
◾ Asymmetric hydrogenation of unfunctionalized olefins/enamines/imines
◾ Green fluorination methods under mild conditions
◾ N-centered chemistry, avoiding azides, hydrazine, et cetera
◾ Solventless reactor cleaning
◾ Green alternatives to polar aprotic solvents
The roundtable is a partnership with GCI and pharmaceutical corporations united by a shared commitment to integrate the principles of green chemistry and engineering into the business of drug discovery and production.
