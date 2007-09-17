Shin-Etsu Expands Methylcellulose

Shin-Etsu Chemical will spend $260 million to build additional capacity for pharmaceutical-grade methylcellulose in Wiesbaden, Germany, and Joetsu City, Japan. The company's only such plant today, in Joetsu City, suffered a fire and explosion in March that disrupted its ability to supply customers. Together, the expansions will raise Shin-Etsu's overall capacity for methylcellulose by about 15% to a total of 70,000 metric tons per year.
