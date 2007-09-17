Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

UN Chemicals Therapy

Experts will determine how chemicals unexpectedly turned up in a UN office

by Lois Ember
September 17, 2007 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 85, Issue 38
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

The United Nations has set up a panel of experts to investigate how a material initially thought to be phosgene—now thought to be a solvent—turned up in a UN weapons inspection office in New York 11 years after it was removed from Iraq. A report to the UN secretary-general is expected by the end of October.

On Aug. 24, while archiving material, officials in the office of the UN Monitoring, Verification & Inspection Commission (UNMOVIC) uncovered two plastic bags with unlabeled contents. One bag held glass vials, the other a metal bottle.

Both bags carried a reference number that, five days later, officials traced to inventory records indicating that the vials were nuclear magnetic resonance reference standards and that the metal bottle contained COCl2, the chemical formula for the choking agent phosgene.

As UNMOVIC spokesman Ewen Buchanan explains, the material in the bags was from a 1996 UN inspection of Iraq's main chemical weapons production facility in Muthanna province, about 80 km from Baghdad. That inspection also uncovered a slew of documents, and Buchanan "assumes" the bags "came back to the U.S. with all the documents."

Buchanan said the plastic bags were "immediately secured." A hazardous materials squad from the New York Police Department removed the bags on Aug. 30 and sent them to the Army's Edgewood Chemical Biological Center for analysis. Paul J. Browne, NYPD's deputy commissioner, tells C&EN that his department "was informed on Aug. 31 that initial tests indicated a commercial solvent."

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE