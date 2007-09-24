Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Biological Chemistry

Sweat Perception

September 24, 2007 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 85, Issue 39
Advertisement

Most Popular in Biological Chemistry

Genetic differences determine whether a component of male body odor smells like sweat, something sweet, or nothing at all, according to newly published research. The component is the steroid androstenone (shown), a testosterone derivative that is present in sweat. To some people, androstenone smells pleasant, with a sweet, floral, or vanilla-like scent. Others find the compound's "sweaty" odor offensive and liken it to urine. A third group can't even smell the compound. The variability in people's perception of androstenone is due in large part to genetic variations that affect the odorant receptor OR7D4, report Leslie B. Vosshall of Rockefeller University, Hiroaki Matsunami of Duke University, and colleagues (Nature, DOI: 10.1038/nature06162). The researchers determined that people who find androstenone unpleasant have two single-nucleotide polymorphisms in the gene for the receptor that is expressed in sensory cells in the nose. In vitro studies showed that these mutations severely impair the receptor's function. Matsunami says the work represents the first demonstration of a link between the performance of a human odorant receptor and how that odor is perceived.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE