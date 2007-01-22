Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Biological Chemistry

Constance Jeffrey Receives SBS Award

January 22, 2007 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 85, Issue 4
Advertisement

Most Popular in Biological Chemistry

[+]Enlarge
Jeffrey
Jeffrey

CONSTANCE JEFFREY, of the department of biological sciences at the University of Illinois, Chicago, has been awarded the Society for Biomolecular Sciences' (SBS) 2007 Small Grants Award for her project, "Novel Method of Transmembrane Protein Expression at High Levels Suitable for Drug Screening."

Jeffrey has proposed a novel approach to addressing the expression of membrane-bound proteins such as G-protein-coupled receptors, in large quantities. The goal of the project is to use Escherichia coli's ability, under certain growth conditions, to produce intracytoplasmic membranes that might accommodate high levels of transmembrane proteins in a folded and functional manner.

"The successful outcome of this research has the potential to relieve a major bottleneck in studies of many transmembrane proteins with a relatively straightforward and low-cost method, enabling many more important protein targets to be brought into the drug discovery and development pipeline," Jeffrey wrote in her grant application.

Her lab focuses on the structures and molecular mechanisms of cell surface receptors, multidrug resistance transporters, and other transmembrane proteins.

Jeffrey receives an $18,750 grant and will present her research during SBS's 13th Annual Conference & Exhibition in Montreal in April.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Remsen Award to Tom Muir
ACS Division of Biochemical Technology presents 2020 awards
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Hubert Yin Wins MEDI Award

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE