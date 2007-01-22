Constance Jeffrey Receives SBS Award

CONSTANCE JEFFREY, of the department of biological sciences at the University of Illinois, Chicago, has been awarded the Society for Biomolecular Sciences' (SBS) 2007 Small Grants Award for her project, "Novel Method of Transmembrane Protein Expression at High Levels Suitable for Drug Screening."
Jeffrey has proposed a novel approach to addressing the expression of membrane-bound proteins such as G-protein-coupled receptors, in large quantities. The goal of the project is to use Escherichia coli's ability, under certain growth conditions, to produce intracytoplasmic membranes that might accommodate high levels of transmembrane proteins in a folded and functional manner.
"The successful outcome of this research has the potential to relieve a major bottleneck in studies of many transmembrane proteins with a relatively straightforward and low-cost method, enabling many more important protein targets to be brought into the drug discovery and development pipeline," Jeffrey wrote in her grant application.
Her lab focuses on the structures and molecular mechanisms of cell surface receptors, multidrug resistance transporters, and other transmembrane proteins.
Jeffrey receives an $18,750 grant and will present her research during SBS's 13th Annual Conference & Exhibition in Montreal in April.
