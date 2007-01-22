Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Biological Chemistry

Possible biomarkers for schizophrenia

January 22, 2007 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 85, Issue 4
Advertisement

Most Popular in Biological Chemistry

Biomarkers found in blood could lead to the development of a simple lab test for schizophrenia. The disease, which doesn't have a known cause, is currently diagnosed by clinicians who assess a patient's behavioral abnormalities and other symptoms. Sabine Bahn of the University of Cambridge and her colleagues there and at the University of Cologne, in Germany, report that people with schizophrenia have multiple protein abnormalities in their red blood cells and in liver tissue (J. Proteome Res. 2007, 6, 141). Bahn had previously identified similar protein abnormalities in the brain tissue of deceased patients. If the protein changes in blood and liver tissue "reflect what is going wrong in the brain," Bahn says, the new findings could shed light on the "cellular dysfunction that causes schizophrenia." Several of the affected proteins promote oxidative stress and interfere with energy metabolism in cells, backing the authors' hypothesis that these processes are involved in the disease.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE