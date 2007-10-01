Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

A Collaborative Tool Settles Into Drug Research

Software and database vendors aim to supply researchers with tools to extract quality from quantity

by Rick Mullin
October 1, 2007 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 85, Issue 40
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

Window
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Symyx
ELNs have become a ubiquitous tool for drug discovery chemists.
Credit: Symyx
ELNs have become a ubiquitous tool for drug discovery chemists.

Electronic laboratory notebooks (ELNs) have progressed from the periphery of pharmaceutical research three years ago to becoming central and ubiquitous tools among chemists in drug discovery and development. They are beginning to catch on with biologists and clinical researchers as well, according to vendors and users.

Research managers say the technology got a slow start due to scientists' reluctance to switch from standard paper notebooks to an electronic system that would put their work into a shared database. They also held off buying software in a field where many small developers were leapfrogging each other with frequent new-product releases.

COVER STORY

A Collaborative Tool Settles Into Drug Research

Both situations have evolved. Laboratory managers say scientists now are finding that the software, which allows them to develop personal information workflows and rapidly access data, has more benefits than drawbacks. Researchers are also seeing the upside to sharing their work.

Meanwhile, the roster of suppliers has consolidated. Last month, most of MDL Information Systems, the third largest ELN supplier, was acquired by market leader Symyx, leaving a sector dominated by Symyx and CambridgeSoft.

Jason Bronfeld, executive director of pharmaceutical development informatics at Bristol-Myers Squibb, says the technology is making inroads in drug development. "We have seen an evolution in vendors' thinking regarding what ELNs are supposed to be," he says. "In their original incarnation, they were largely paper on glass."

Suppliers now offer ELNs with workflows catered to specific kinds of research, Bronfeld says. "So a notebook for process research would look very different than a notebook for biopharma development," he says. "I think the next incarnation of the notebooks will no longer have anything to do with a metaphor for what we do on paper."

BMS is installing analytical development, biopharmaceutics, and process research ELNs supplied by Symyx, Bronfield says. The firm uses CambridgeSoft ELNs in discovery research, where about one-third of the staff has gone electronic, adds Alastair Binnie, BMS executive group director for discovery informatics and automation. "Our goal is that in a few years, they will all have it."

According to David Dorsett, senior vice president of software product strategy at Symyx, scientists in drug discovery and development use different ELNs. The challenge for software developers is helping these two ELN user groups meet in the middle. "In research, there is a collaborative element having to do with a hand-off between functions," he says. "Discovery to development is the stereotypical hand-off. But the reality is it is not that simple."

In fact, Dorsett says, the sharing of information between drug discovery and development is carried out in a multistage process "in which things gradually ease through a gate review between the two functions. One of the goals that our customers share in using notebooks is to facilitate the collaborative aspects with less reuse of raw data."

Louis J. Culot, vice president of enterprise applications at CambridgeSoft, agrees, noting that his firm develops user-configurable software to match research work processes. "Our goal is to understand workflow, to move from individual to collaborative workflow, and to be sure ELNs are better than paper," Culot says.

Although the technology is still evolving, Dorsett and Culot say user buy-in is no longer an impediment to ELN adoption. Scientists who resist collaboration resist it only in certain contexts, Culot says. "In others, they want it, like when you are submitting samples of analytical work for tests such as structural elucidation or purity confirmation," he says. "That is a case where you desire collaboration, even in the paper world."

[Top of Page]

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Giving drug researchers control of their data
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
The Human Element In Lab Informatics
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
External Partnerships Challenge Drug Companies

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE