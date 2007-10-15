AMRI To Research Cystic Fibrosis

Albany Molecular Research Inc. has formed a four-year research agreement with Cystic Fibrosis Foundation Therapeutics, an arm of the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, that could be worth up to $23.7 million. AMRI will screen its natural products library to find compounds that improve the function of the defective protein in cystic fibrosis. The contract research firm will also conduct follow-up chemistry and biology on promising compounds that emerge from the deal.
