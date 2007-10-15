From Refuse To Reuse
To keep growing, the plastics recycling industry needs more feedstock from cities and their residents
October 15, 2007 Cover
Volume 85, Issue 42
To keep growing, the plastics recycling industry needs more feedstock from cities and their residents
Credit:
To keep growing, the plastics recycling industry needs more feedstock from cities and their residents
The state of environmental, health, and safety research of engineered nanoparticles gets a critical exam
Tiny bits of tacky tape hold together modern life
Index of 25 chemical companies continues to beat other industry sectors
Database helps chemical engineering professors inject biotechnology into undergraduate core curriculum