Agion, PPG Team Up For Antimicrobials

Agion Technologies, a provider of silver-based antimicrobials, will work with coatings maker PPG Industries to develop antimicrobial coatings for use on laptop computers. The companies say many computer surfaces are susceptible to harboring microbes and are hard to clean. Minority investors in Agion, which was formed in 1997, include chemical companies BASF and H.B. Fuller, each of which invested $1.5 million in 2005. BASF also is working with Agion to develop styrene copolymers that feature Agion's technology.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter