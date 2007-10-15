Asbestos Ban Passes in Senate

Manufacture and importation of asbestos products would be banned under a bill the Senate passed on Oct. 4. The bill, S. 742, includes an exemption for asbestos diaphragms used in some chlor-alkali manufacturing plants to separate chlorine, caustic soda, and hydrogen. The exemption, sought by the chlorine industry, would apply only to facilities that are currently in operation. The measure would require EPA to review chlor-alkali plants that use asbestos diaphragms every six years to determine whether to continue a facility's exemption or to revoke it because of unreasonable risks to human health or the environment. The bill also would allow critical-use exemptions to the ban for NASA and the military. The legislation, championed by Sen. Patty Murray (D-Wash.) with support from Sen. John H. Isakson (R-Ga.), was passed by unanimous consent. The measure now goes to the House of Representatives for consideration.
