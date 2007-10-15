Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

Challenges Of Risk-Based Nanotech Research

by Susan R. Morrissey
October 15, 2007 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 85, Issue 42
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

Understanding the environmental health and safety (EHS) implications of engineered nanotechnology is receiving a lot of attention these days. The federal government and other groups are working hard to develop effective EHS research strategies to ensure public safety as more nanotech-containing products make their way to consumers.

One such group is the International Council on Nanotechnology, which is based at Rice University. ICON held a pair of workshops over the past year to get a handle on what research needs to be carried out to develop a predictive model for assessing how nanoparticles will interact with biological systems.

"We need to have good correlations between the physical and chemical properties of nanoparticles and their potential interactions in biological systems and the environment," points out ICON Director Kristen Kulinowski. "The lack of a quantitative framework for understanding those interactions is leaving us in a bind with respect to doing risk assessment," she says.

One key factor that complicates the ability to develop a framework for predicting the interactions of nanoparticles is their variability. "There are just too many types of nanoparticles all under the broad umbrella of nanotechnology to make any blanket statements about their interactions with, say, a cell or tissue," Kulinowski explains.

"Even if we focus on one type of nanoparticle like carbon-based ones, there is still an unbelievable variety of nanostructures that can be created," Kulinowski says. She notes that the way the materials are made also affects their behavior. For example, some carbon nanotubes have been found to contain toxic metals that are left from the catalyst used to produce them, which makes interpretation of toxicity data on the nanoparticles more complicated.

Another factor that makes developing a predictive framework such a challenge is the wide range of EHS research topics being pursued. Kulinoski points out that researchers are working on the nanoparticle du jour instead of taking a systematic look at them and how they might interact in biological settings. She is hoping that the strategies being developed by ICON and other stakeholders can help get researchers moving in a coherent direction.

To that end, Kulinowski tells C&EN that several themes emerged from the ICON workshops and will be the basis for its proposed research strategy. One theme is a "screaming need to link the physical and chemical characteristics of nanoparticles to their interactions with biological systems and the environment, recognizing that once you put a nanoparticle into a complex environment, it will change," she says.????????????????????????

Another cross-cutting theme is the need for standardized assays specifically validated for nanoparticles. Kulinowski notes that this is important because the assumption that the old tools and the old rules apply to nanotechnology is not always valid. In addition, she says, characterized reference materials are essential.

"As a community, we need to make sure we are all doing the same tests on the same materials," she says. "Then we can start to get some reproducibility and quality control so we can compare apples to apples, something that isn't really possible with a lot of the toxicity data coming out."

Kulinowski expects the final ICON document to be out this fall. She adds that she hopes the government will use this report to help augment any strategy that it develops.

MORE ON THIS STORY

 

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Report Identifies Gaps In Nanomaterial Safety
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Nanomaterial Characterization
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
What's Next For Nanotechnology

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE