Chevron Forms Coal Research Alliance

Chevron has formed a research alliance with the Penn State Institutes of Energy & the Environment to research clean coal and coal-to-liquid technologies. Chevron will provide $17.5 million over the next five years toward research on coal chemistry and conversion technology, advanced fuels, combustion, analysis methods, reactor science, separations, process technology, and greenhouse gas management. Growing interest in clean-coal technologies has spurred a number of recent industrial alliances, including one formed earlier this month by BASF, Linde, and RWE Power, and another formed in September by Praxair and Foster Wheeler.
