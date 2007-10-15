DSM Boosts Output Of Ultrastrong Fiber

DSM will expand capacity in Greenville, N.C., for its Dyneema UniDirectional bullet-resistant sheet. The 25% expansion is set for completion by mid-2008. The company says it is raising capacity for the ultrastrong, lightweight polyethylene fiber to meet increasing demand in the U.S. market for personal and vehicle security and protection against acts of terrorism. Although DSM says this project is focused on supplying the army and law enforcement in the U.S., other agencies worldwide also use the fiber: Body armor made with Dyneema was recently chosen by the Hong Kong police force.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter