Employment Slips In September

U.S. chemical industry employment fell slightly in September from the previous month, although it was still well ahead of year-earlier levels, according to seasonally adjusted data from the Labor Department. The government reports total employment declined by just 300 from August to 874,800 in September. This number is still 3,700 ahead of the comparable month last year, however. At the same time, the number of production workers increased by 400 from August and by 5,200 from September last year to 514,400.
