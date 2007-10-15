Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

Ethanol Linked to Water Problems

October 15, 2007 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 85, Issue 42
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

Increased production of ethanol from corn kernels is likely to significantly degrade U.S. water quality and lower water supplies, says a new report by the National Research Council. Noting that nearly all the U.S. annual production of 5 billion gal of ethanol comes from corn, the report predicts that efforts to meet the Bush Administration's goal of producing 35 billion gal of ethanol by 2017 will have a huge impact on water quality and supply. Corn production, the report says, is a high-impact crop using large quantities of water and is associated with the greatest application rates of fertilizer and pesticides per acre when compared with other crops. Consequently, a switch by farmers from other crops to corn for ethanol or an expansion of corn production into regions with little agricultural production is likely to have a significant impact on water quality and use. The report calls for a "technology and policy bridge" to provide incentives to reduce water use for ethanol production and to help shift ethanol feedstock from corn kernels to cellulosic ethanol feedstocks, such as perennials, switch grass, and poplars. The report is available at www.nas.edu.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Cellulosic Ethanol Slammed
EPA Lowers Cellulose-Based Renewable Fuel Goal
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Cellulosic Ethanol Production Lags

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE